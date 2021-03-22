New Trends of Automotive Seating Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis

Seating systems are platform designed to accommodate the person seating in vehicle. Seating has modified through simple seating systems to complex masterpiece to fulfill the desires of both consumer and manufacturers. When OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and Tier 1 companies design the cars, the seating systems referred as expensive and heaviest interior parts. While conventional designs have been recommended throughout the industry, companies have started to design new layouts that will change the seating systems in more modified manner than conventional seating systems. Luxury modifications have been introduced into seating systems to assure the relaxing experience to customer while driving.

Global Automotive Seating Market: Drivers & Restraints

Recovery in vehicle production, increasing demand for safety features, and growth of various vehicle segments are major driving factors for Automotive seating market. Government initiatives for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) supporting the automotive seating market. To develop lighter design while reduce a cost is challenge for Manufacturers. Inclining customers demand towards Luxurious seating systems creating more opportunities in Automotive seating market. Manufacturers taking initiatives in research and development activities to make product luxurious as well as more emphasis is for safely. Simultaneously changing currency exchange rates, regulations, changing consumer needs and preference are going to affect the market dynamics.

Global Automotive Seating Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of seat type, global automotive seating market is segmented into:

Split seat

Bench seat

Split Bench seat

On the basis of vehicle type global automotive seating market is segmented into:

PCV (Passenger Commercial Vehicles)

LCV (Light Commercial Vehicles)

HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

On the basis of distribution channel, global automotive seating market is segmented into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Seating Market: Regional-Outlook

The global Automotive Seating market has been divided into seven key geographical regions which includes, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific will be dominating market for Automotive Seating. Emerging trends in automobile seating systems, increasing vehicle production will be major factors to drive the growth for Automotive seating market in APEC region. India, China Japan and South Korea will be prime contributors of automotive seating market. Foreign Direct Investment and Government Policies supporting manufacturers. Such strategies will play important role foster the market. Asia Pacific is followed by North America and Western Europe. Majority of top OEMs are from North America and Western Europe. Customers demand towards Luxury is creating more opportunities and challenges to manufacturers. Eastern Europe and Latin America also contribute to Automotive seating market.

Global Automotive Seating Market: Key players

Some of the key players identified in the global Automotive Seating market include:

Johnson Controls Inc

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

TS Tech Co., Ltd

Faurecia SA

Lear Corporation

IFB Automotive

Magna International Inc

DURA Automotive Systems

Aktis Engineering Solutions

Fisher and Company

Tata Autocomp Systems Limited

Marter Automotive Seating Systems

Grammer Seating Systems

TM Automotive Seating Systems Private Limited

