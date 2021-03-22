Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market (NIPT): By Country, Industry Growth, Share, Size, Outlook, Revenue, and Forecast 2016-2021

The global NIPT test market accounted for US$ XX Million in 2015 and is expected to reach US$ XX Million in 2016 and US$ XX Million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market growth can be attributed to factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with Down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT and shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older). With increased patient access to NIPT test, the NIPT market is anticipated to have a positive outlook in the coming years. High test cost, strict regulatory requirements and ethical hurdles is restraining the growth of NIPT test market.

United States is seen as the dominant player in the NIPT test market followed by Germany, China and India in 2015. In the coming years, NIPT test market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asian region, with emphasis on China and India. These countries are expected to increase revenues for the manufacturers of tests involved in NIPT test market.

On the basis of test, MaterniT21 plus test has gain its momentum in 2011 when there was only one NIPT test available in the market. MaterniT21 test market revenue value was US$ XX Million in 2015. It is expected that MaterniT21 plus test will lead the NIPT test market with the market share of more than XX% by the year 2021. Other NIPT tests such as Panorama, Harmony, Verifi, NIFTY and Prerna test have emerged as the promising test in the NIPT test market. The major companies are expanding their tests through collaboration, distribution agreement, strategic alliances and partnerships with clinical laboratories and hospitals.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry–validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, country wise actual and potential market, NIPT test analysis with volume and market revenue and competitive landscape. The report also covers market growth drivers, challenges, current and upcoming trends of the NIPT test market

GLOBAL NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL TESTING (NIPT) MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market – By Test Type

1. MaterniT21 PLUS

2. Harmony

3. NIFTY

4. Verifi

5. Panorama

6. PrenaTest

7. BambniTest

8. informaSeq

9. VisibiliT

10. Veracity

11. IONA Test

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market – By Country

1. United States

2. United Kingdom

3. Germany

4. Italy

5. Spain

6. France

7. Switzerland

8. Sweden

9. Belgium

10. Australia

11. New Zealand

12. Japan

13. China

14. India

15. Brazil