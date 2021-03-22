Online Payment Gateway Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the Online Payment Gateway market, Online payment gateways are the merchant service which assists in carrying out a smooth transaction at the time of online shopping. The transaction is carried out by processing credit card, debit cards and direct payment process for various online business such as e- retailers, online websites. The payment gateways services can be provided by any financial service provider of by any commercialized bank.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Online Payment Gateway in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

Authorize.net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

FirstData

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Boleto Bancário

CashU

OneCard

Wirecard

WebMoney

Realex

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

Local Bank Integrates

Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Micro and Small Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Mid- Sized Enterprise

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Online Payment Gateway Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Online Payment Gateway

1.2 Classification of Online Payment Gateway by Types

1.2.1 Global Online Payment Gateway Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Online Payment Gateway Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.1 Pro/Self-Hosted Payment Gateways

1.2.2 Local Bank Integrates

1.2.3 Platform Based Payment Gateway Solution

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Online Payment Gateway Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Online Payment Gateway Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.1 Micro and Small Enterprise

1.3.2 Large Enterprise

1.3.3 Mid- Sized Enterprise

1.4 Global Online Payment Gateway Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Online Payment Gateway Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Online Payment Gateway Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Online Payment Gateway Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Online Payment Gateway Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Online Payment Gateway Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Online Payment Gateway Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Online Payment Gateway (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PayPal

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Online Payment Gateway Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 PayPal Online Payment Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Stripe

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Online Payment Gateway Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Stripe Online Payment Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Amazon Payments

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Online Payment Gateway Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Amazon Payments Online Payment Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Authorize.net

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Online Payment Gateway Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Authorize.net Online Payment Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 WorldPay

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Online Payment Gateway Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 WorldPay Online Payment Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Adyen

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Online Payment Gateway Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Adyen Online Payment Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 CCBill

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Online Payment Gateway Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 CCBill Online Payment Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 2Checkout

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Online Payment Gateway Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 2Checkout Online Payment Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

..…..Continued

