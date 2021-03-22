Organic Rice Market Size will reach US$ 2320 million by 2024: STC Group, Yinchuan, Urmatt, Vien Phu

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Organic Rice Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2024”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2024. Organic Rice Market Major Key Players/ Manufacturer included in the Report some of them Doguet’s Rice, Randall Organic, Sanjeevani Organics, Kahang Organic Rice, Riceselect, Texas Best Organics, STC Group, Yinchuan, Urmatt, Vien Phu, SUNRISE Foodstuff JSC, Foodtech Solutions, Beidahuang, Yanbiangaoli, Jinjian, Huichun Filed Rice, Dingxiang, Heilongjiang Taifeng, Heilongjiang Julong, C.P. Group

Organic farming is defined as a production system which largely excludes or avoids the use of fertilizers, pesticides, growth regulators, preservatives and livestock feed additives and totally rely on crop residues, animal manures, legumes, green manures, off-farm wastes, mechanical cultivation, mineral nutrient bearing rocks and biological pest control to maintain soil health, supply plant nutrients and minimize insects, weeds and other pests.

The Organic Rice industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in China and Southeast Asia. China and India market has low export percentage, but market such as Thailand, the organic rice market are dominated by Export, the players in the Thailand market prefer export its product to Europe, USA etc. The key consumption markets locate at China domestic and developed countries. The United States takes the market share of 13.3%, while EU with 14.1%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

According to this study, over the next five years the Organic Rice market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2320 million by 2024, from US$ 1500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Organic Rice business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Organic Rice market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Organic Rice value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Polished glutinous rice(sticky rice)

Indica(long-shaped rice)

Polished round-grained rice

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Direct edible

Deep processing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives



To study and analyze the global Organic Rice consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Organic Rice market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Organic Rice manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Organic Rice with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Organic Rice submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

