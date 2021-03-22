Overhead Cranes Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025

Overhead Cranes is a type of crane found in industrial environments. An overhead crane consists of parallel runways with a traveling bridge spanning the gap. A hoist, the lifting component of a crane, travels along the bridge. If the bridge is rigidly supported on two or more legs running on a fixed rail at ground level, the crane is called a gantry crane (USA, ASME B30 series) or a goliath crane (UK, BS 466).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Overhead Cranes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

China occupied 51.42% of the Asia-Pacific consumption market in 2017 with a CAGR of 1.38% for the past four years. India also shows strong growth momentum.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Overhead Cranes producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the Asia-Pacific Overhead Cranes revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~3%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Overhead Cranes.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

KITO GROUP

Konecranes

Terex

GH Crane & Components

ABUS

Eilbeck Cranes

Gorbel

ZPMC

Jinrui

Weihua

Henan Mine

Henan Shengqi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single-girder Overhead Cranes

Double-girder Overhead Cranes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Factory & Plant

Production Line

Warehouse

Others

