Packaging Robot Market Overview: Segmentation, Share, Size and Industry Projection to 2025

In this report, the global packaging robot market was estimated as USD 1.42 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of over 13% over the forecast period.

Packaging robots are automated control and versatile machine designed for prompt delivery of products, and primary & secondary packaging. The markets have a wide range of robot sizes, payload, mounting options, and reachability. Few factors associated with packaging robots are labor cost reduction, reduced packaging time, and ability to lift bulky packages.

Growing manufacturing sector, rising automation in packaging industry are expected to be the key factors driving the global packaging robot market. Moreover, continuous development in robotics technology, and constant growth in retail and e-commerce sector will also influenced packaging robot industry positively. Furthermore, growing manufacturing industries and requirement for advanced technology for decreasing the delivery time is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the packaging robot industry.

Increasing application of automation in e-commerce, food & beverage, automotive and healthcare for increasing the process efficiency and meeting the requirements. Growth in industrialization and increasing need for automation for reducing costs and waste and enhancing the production efficiency is also positively influencing the industry. Increasing deployment of packaging robots in FMCG and food & beverage sector has led to the significant demand in Asia Pacific countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

The report includes –

Segmentation: On the basis of application, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Picking

• Packing

o Case Packing

o Tray Packing

o Filling

• Palletizing

o Case Palletizing

o Bag Palletizing

o De-Palletizing

• Gripper

o Claw

o Clamp

o Vacuum

On the basis on the end-user, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each end-user industry, including

• Food & Beverages

• Consumer Products

• Tracking & Logistics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemicals

• Industrial Packaging

• Electronics and Semiconductor

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of Packaging Robot Market for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

