Panama: Country Intelligence Report 2019 By Key Players Like

“Panama: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by GlobalData, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Panama today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2022. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Panama’s telecom and pay-TV services market will grow from $1.4bn in 2017 to $1.7bn by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.7% over 2017–2022, driven by projected growth in the mobile data, fixed broadband and pay-TV segments.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Panama.

— The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18–24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

— Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

— The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

— Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

— Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope:

– Mobile data revenue contributed the majority (32%) of the total revenue registered in 2017 with its share increasing to 48% by 2022 led by growing smartphones and 4G subscriptions, and increasing adoption of higher-value bundled plans with larger data limits.

— 4G mobile subscriptions will overtake 3G as the leading technology from 2021 led by ongoing expansions of 4G LTE networks by operators.

— Panama’s pay-TV market will increase at a CAGR of 4% driven by growth in cable TV subscriptions and supported by the regulator’s plan to switch off analog TV signals from October 2018.

Key Players:

· Movistar Panama

· Cable & Wireless Panama

· Claro Panama

· Digicel Panama

· Cable Onda Panama

· Wipet

· Sky Panama

Reasons to buy:

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Panama’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

— Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Panama’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

— With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

— The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Panama’s telecommunications markets.

— The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Panama.

Key Points from TOC:

Market highlights 4

Demographic, macroeconomic and regulatory context 5

Demographic and macroeconomic context 6

Regulatory context 8

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook 9

Total telecom service revenue 10

Mobile services market 12

Fixed services market 18

Pay-TV services market 22

Competitive landscape and company snapshots 25

Competitive landscape 28

Cable & Wireless Panama (CWP) 28

Movistar Panama 29

Claro Panama 30

Cable Onda Panama 31

Additional resources 32

Baseline forecast assumptions 33

Data tables 34

Glossary 36

Research methodology 39

About the authors 40

Country Intelligence Report coverage 41

