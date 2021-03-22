Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Industry: Market Size, Scope, Competitive Landscape, Emerging Countries, Key Players, Opportunities, Developing Strategies, New Trends, Limitations and Outlook to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is expected to be around 10.5 billion by 2025. Technological advancements related to labeling, increase in demand for flexible packaging equipment, increase in the generic drugs market are set to drive the market growth. Furthermore, stringent regulations imposed by FDA regarding methods and material used for packaging will drive the market during forecast period. However, increasing use of refurbished packaging equipment and high cost of packaging equipment is expected to hinder the market growth.

The liquid packaging equipment segment accounted for major share of the overall market in 2016. This major share can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for automation in packaging and rise in demand for liquid doses for filling liquid products.

Package Outlook and Trend Analysis

The primary packaging segment held the major share of the overall market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to increase in need for unit dosage forms. The aseptic filling and sealing equipment segment dominated the primary packaging equipment market in 2016. However, other packaging equipment segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to increase utilization of this equipment for packaging of products such as contact lenses, blood plasma and other vital pharma products.

North America accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to factors such as increase in R&D expenditure, constantly increasing investments, existence of major pharmaceutical companies, and high adoption rate of technologically advanced packaging materials. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at highest rate throughout the forecast period owing to increasing geriatric population, growing manufacturing activities in these region, and rapid growth and development in pharmaceutical sector.

Key players operating in this market include Romaco Pharmatechnik, Körber AG, OPTIMA Packaging Group, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche, Uhlmann-Group, MULTIVAC, Marchesini Group, MG2, Robert Bosch, and Bausch & Ströbel Maschinenfabrik ilshofen Gmbh Co. Kg.

Rapidly evolving pharmaceutical market will provide lucrative growth opportunities for players. Introduction of innovative technologies such as blow fill seal technology which is used to produce small and large volume liquid containers is set to drive the market over the next six years. Majority of players are focusing on enhancing drug protection and ease of drug delivery to patients. For instance, in October 2014, Ecobliss launched Locked4kids packaging, a child protection solution to pharma packaging. Furthermore, stringent regulatory compliance will force substitution of older equipment used for packaging, which will further increase demand for advanced packaging equipment.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product:

Solids Packaging Equipment

Tablet Packaging Equipment

Powder Packaging Equipment

Capsule Packaging Equipment

Semi-Solids Packaging Equipment

Cream Packaging Equipment

Ointment Packaging Equipment

Liquids Packaging Equipment

Syrup Packaging Equipment

Aerosol Packaging Equipment

Eye/Ear Drop Packaging Equipment

Primary Packaging Equipment

Blister Packaging Equipment

Soft Tube Filling and Sealing Equipment

Bottle Filling and Capping Equipment

Sachet Packaging Equipment

Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment

Others Secondary Packaging Equipment

Wrapping Equipment

Case Packaging Equipment

Cartooning Equipment

Others

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Others

