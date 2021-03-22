Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Industry: Market Size, Scope, Competitive Landscape, Emerging Countries, Key Players, Opportunities, Developing Strategies, New Trends, Limitations and Outlook to 2025
- Industry Trend Analysis
The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is expected to be around 10.5 billion by 2025. Technological advancements related to labeling, increase in demand for flexible packaging equipment, increase in the generic drugs market are set to drive the market growth. Furthermore, stringent regulations imposed by FDA regarding methods and material used for packaging will drive the market during forecast period. However, increasing use of refurbished packaging equipment and high cost of packaging equipment is expected to hinder the market growth.
- Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
The liquid packaging equipment segment accounted for major share of the overall market in 2016. This major share can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for automation in packaging and rise in demand for liquid doses for filling liquid products.
- Package Outlook and Trend Analysis
The primary packaging segment held the major share of the overall market in 2016 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to increase in need for unit dosage forms. The aseptic filling and sealing equipment segment dominated the primary packaging equipment market in 2016. However, other packaging equipment segment is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to increase utilization of this equipment for packaging of products such as contact lenses, blood plasma and other vital pharma products.
- Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
North America accounted for the major share of the overall market in 2016. This large share can be attributed to factors such as increase in R&D expenditure, constantly increasing investments, existence of major pharmaceutical companies, and high adoption rate of technologically advanced packaging materials. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at highest rate throughout the forecast period owing to increasing geriatric population, growing manufacturing activities in these region, and rapid growth and development in pharmaceutical sector.
- Competitive Analysis
Key players operating in this market include Romaco Pharmatechnik, Körber AG, OPTIMA Packaging Group, I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche, Uhlmann-Group, MULTIVAC, Marchesini Group, MG2, Robert Bosch, and Bausch & Ströbel Maschinenfabrik ilshofen Gmbh Co. Kg.
- Market Opportunities
Rapidly evolving pharmaceutical market will provide lucrative growth opportunities for players. Introduction of innovative technologies such as blow fill seal technology which is used to produce small and large volume liquid containers is set to drive the market over the next six years. Majority of players are focusing on enhancing drug protection and ease of drug delivery to patients. For instance, in October 2014, Ecobliss launched Locked4kids packaging, a child protection solution to pharma packaging. Furthermore, stringent regulatory compliance will force substitution of older equipment used for packaging, which will further increase demand for advanced packaging equipment.
Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Segmentation
- By Product:
Solids Packaging Equipment
Tablet Packaging Equipment
Powder Packaging Equipment
Capsule Packaging Equipment
Semi-Solids Packaging Equipment
Cream Packaging Equipment
Ointment Packaging Equipment
Liquids Packaging Equipment
Syrup Packaging Equipment
Aerosol Packaging Equipment
Eye/Ear Drop Packaging Equipment
- By Package Type:
Primary Packaging Equipment
Blister Packaging Equipment
Soft Tube Filling and Sealing Equipment
Bottle Filling and Capping Equipment
Sachet Packaging Equipment
Aseptic Filling and Sealing Equipment
Others
Secondary Packaging Equipment
Wrapping Equipment
Case Packaging Equipment
Cartooning Equipment
Others
- By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
Others
- Some of the key questions answered by the report are:
What was the market size in 2016 and forecast from 2017 to 2025?
What will be the industry market growth from 2017 to 2025?
What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?
What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?
Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?