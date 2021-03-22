Pipeline Integrity Management Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2023

Pipeline Integrity Management (PIM) is the cradle-to-grave approach of understanding and operating pipelines in a safe, reliable manner.

Increase in average well depth Increase in oil & gas production, growing complexity of reservoir conditions, increased shale exploration is expected to fuel the demand for pipeline integrity management across the globe. Furthermore, necessity of asset integrity management in new offshore fields in deep waters, Stringent government safety regulations and quality control requirements and declining oil and gas prices increasing the demand for maintaining pipeline is expected to fuel the demand for pipeline integrity management market.

Over the next five years, it is projected that Pipeline Integrity Management will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pipeline Integrity Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

SGS

Bureau Veritas

Intertek

Fluor

Aker Solutions

DNVGL

Wood Group

Oceaneering

ROSEN

TechnipFMC

To calculate the market size, it is considered value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Ultrasonic Acoustic

Flow Monitoring

Vapor Sensing

Segmentation by application:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Pipeline Integrity Management market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Pipeline Integrity Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pipeline Integrity Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pipeline Integrity Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pipeline Integrity Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

