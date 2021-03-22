Platform Architecture Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2017 – 2027 by FMI

Platform Architecture Market: Introduction

Platform architecture are adopted by several enterprises in order to analyze system performance on a single screen. Platform architecture is a standard graphical environment which is used for capturing, simulating, and analyzing data. Platform architecture permits system designers to optimize and explore hardware-software partitioning and infrastructure configuration to achieve precise system performance and it is cost effective.

Platform architecture helps architects to build task driven work-load models for early architect analysis. Enterprises are implementing platform architecture which help them to respond quickly to the changing market conditions and it also improves operational efficiency.

Platform Architecture Market:Drivers and Challenges

Cloud and internet of things (IoT) platform architectures are the major factors driving the platform architecture market. Internet of things platform architecture helps to set a base for building, managing and for securing fundamentals in the IoT. Moreover, Enterprises are implementing cloud platform architecture to provide both a runtime environment and development to cloud application through its various services such as platform as a service (PaaS). Cloud platform architecture offers several solutions such as on-demand extension and on-premise extension. Hadoop architecture platform is one of the emerging and another factor driving the platform architecture market in positive manner .

Developing a scalable architecture for an application is one of the major challenge faced by the platform architecture market.

Platform Architecture Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of deployment type:

Cloud based

On-premise

Segmentation on the basis of services type:

Software-as-a-service (saas)

Platform-as-a-service (paas)

Segmentation on the basis of verticals:

IT and Telecom

Government

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

Platform Architecture Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of the market of platform architecture are: SAP SE, Cisco, Google, Synopsys Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle, IBM Corp., Apprenda Inc., RNF technologies.

Platform Architecture Market: Regional Overview

Presently, North America region is holding the largest market share of platform architecture market owing to rapid implementation of Hadoop platforms architectures by most of the enterprises.

In Europe and APAC region, the market of platform architecture is growing in positive manner owing to adoption of cloud based platforms by small and large enterprises.

