Railcar Leasing Market size will reach US$ 12300 million by 2024: Wells Fargo, GATX, Union Tank Car

Rail freight transportation is used for the movement of heavy goods, such as coal, metals, and oils. Often, rail freight service providers go beyond logistics and provide value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation services, and packaging. They also provide strategic and operational value to many shippers worldwide. Freight service providers are improving logistics services by introducing innovative supply chain management.

Growing need for delivering commodities in a cost-effective manner in various industries is projected to fuel demand for railcars globally. In addition, surge in the number of construction projects is projected to impact growth of the global market positively.

Leasing gives your company the use of a productive railcar fleet and frees cash for investment in the business itself, where the returns are usually greater. Other financial benefits include: Leasing payments are tax deductible and may provide certain financial advantages.

The railcar leasing market is showing steady growth as it is a sustainable and reliable mode of transportation. Tax benefits and considerations extended to the lessee, by the lessor, is a cost-effective method of financing equipment. Rail operators enter lease agreements since they reduce capital expenditure and other credits that can be allocated for other purposes. Also, it eliminates the risk of equipment degeneration that could lead to reduced resale value.

According to this study, over the next five years the Railcar Leasing market will register a 5.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 12300 million by 2024, from US$ 8970 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Railcar Leasing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Railcar Leasing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Railcar Leasing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Tank Cars

Freight Cars

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Oil & Gas

Chemical Products

Energy and Coal

Steel & Mining

Food & Agriculture

Aggregates & Construction

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wells Fargo

GATX

Union Tank Car

CIT

VTG

Trinity

Ermewa

SMBC (ARI)

BRUNSWICK Rail

Mitsui Rail Capital

Andersons

Touax Group

Chicago Freight Car Leasing

The Greenbrier Companies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Railcar Leasing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Railcar Leasing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Railcar Leasing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Railcar Leasing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Railcar Leasing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

