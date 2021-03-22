Service Delivery Platform Market: Segmentation, Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast 2018-2025

Global Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market to reach USD 9.37 billion by 2025.

Global Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market valued approximately USD 5.74 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are rising complexity of the service layer, intense rivalry in the telecom industry, the merging of wireless and wireline services, rise in demand for data & content-related services, brisk rise in wireless deployments and success of communication service providers (CSPs) application stores. Security & performance concerns, huge primary financing price, scarcity of standard SDP reference models, and difficulties faced in vendor evaluation are some of the chief restraining factors the growth rate of the market. A Service Delivery Platform (SDP) is a platform that provides a structure for service delivery, including controls for service sessions and protocols for service use.

The regional analysis of Global Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to the continuous R&D drives with increased implementation. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Policy Management

Telecom Application Servers

Subscriber Data Management

Mobile Content Management & Delivery

Others

By Telecom Service Sector:

Business Data Services

Mobile

Residential Broadband

PSTN

Others

By Regions:

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Hewlett-Packard Development Company Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Amdocs Inc., ZTE Corporations, APEX Communications, Viaccess-Orca, Broadcast Inc., Huawei, CA Technologies Inc., Ericsson, Comverse Inc., Oracle Corporations, Nokia Siemens Network, Opencloud, Accenture, Telenity, Cisco Sysems, Aepona, IBM Corp., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

