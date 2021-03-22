Smart Cattle Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2018 – 2028

The advent of Internet of Things has connected every person on the planet and the technology is now moving towards connecting animals and objects. IoT has created many opportunities for the agriculture industry, which has led to the development of ‘the internet of cattle’, known as ‘smart cattle’ wherein cattle is attached with sensors that accumulate data and analyze weather the cattle is sick, lost, trapped or deceased. This technology includes several sensors, including GPS for location tracking, an accelerometer for disease detection and a temperature sensor to determine whether the cattle is dead or alive. With the help of smart cattle, herds can now be connected to the cloud with drones as mobile base stations, which also deliver information through pictures.

The increasing demand for dairy food products, low availability of farm lands and declining dairy and beef industry are driving the adoption of smart cattle in the market. The high adoption of connected technology for business advantage and investments in research and development and infrastructure are key trends observed in the market. Vendors in the market are developing smart pills, wireless sensors and designing new location technologies to leverage framers from livestock losses.

Smart Cattle Market: Drivers and Restraints : Smart cattle enable sensors to detect if cattle are dead or not because dead cattle can spread disease to other animals. This helps farmers to bring efficiency in their agriculture business by saving other animals from any injury. Also, the pictures clicked through drones can provide information about the herd such as the quality of pasture grass or the number of newly born calves. The efficiency achieved in agriculture business in terms of information and time is driving the adoption of smart cattle in the market.

Lack of skilled labor in the agriculture and farming industry and the high cost of investment in new technology hinder the growth of the smart cattle market. Unfamiliarity of new technology is further hampering the adoption of new technologies.

Smart Cattle Market: Segmentation : Segmentation of the smart cattle market on the basis of components: Heat Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Motion Sensor, Drones, Base Stations, Others, Segmentation of the smart cattle market on the basis of deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

Smart Cattle Market: Competitive Landscape : Key players in the market include BT Group, Vital Herd, Inc., PTC, True North Technologies, DairyMaster, Moocall Ltd., AfiMilk, Ltd., AgVis, SCR Dairy and Microsoft Corporation