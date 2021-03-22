Smart Meter Market: Outlook, Trends and Forecasts 2017-2022

A smart meter is an electronic device that records consumption of electric energy in intervals of an hour or less and communicates that information at least daily back to the utility for monitoring and billing. Smart meters enable two-way communication between the meter and the central system. Unlike home energy monitors, smart meters can gather data for remote reporting. Such an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) differs from traditional automatic meter reading (AMR) in that it enables two-way communications with the meter.

This report provides detailed analysis of worldwide markets for Smart Meter from 2011-2016, and provides extensive market forecasts (2016-2021) by region/country and subsectors. It covers the volumes, prices, historical growth and future perspectives in the Smart Meter market and further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the supply/demand for Smart Meter, and the opportunities/challenges faced by industry participants. It also acts as an essential tool to companies active across the value chain and to the new entrants by enabling them to capitalize the opportunities and develop business strategies.

The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global Smart Meter market collected from specialized sources. The report covers key technological developments in the recent times and profiles leading players in the market and analyzes their key strategies. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players.

The major players

Aclara (USA)

Xylem (USA)

S&T (Austria)

Itron (USA)

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Iskraemeco (Slovenia)

Conlog (South Africa)

Elster (Japan)

Toshiba (Japan)

Omni System (Korea)

LS (Korea)

Genus Power (India)

Hexing Group (China)

Jiangsu Linyang Energy (China)

Hangzhou Sunrise (China)

Zhejiang YTL (China)

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Rest of World. In this sector, global competitive landscape and supply/demand pattern of Smart Meter industry has been provided

