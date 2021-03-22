“Smoking Tobacco in Hungary, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Hungarian tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.

The Hungarian market for tobacco products is in long-term decline with the latest data placing volumes at 10,341 tons in 2018 or 48.4% of their level in 2008.

Smoking tobacco volumes are forecast at 4,525 tons in 2018. They have fallen back from a peak in 2015 largely as a result of tax-induced price rises.

Key Players:

· Imperial

· BAT

· PMI

· JTI

· Pöschl

· Continental Tobacco

· Róna Tobacco Manufacturing

Scope:

– The Hungarian tobacco market has recently been subject to a number of changes in the way tobacco is taxed; most notably, the replacement of ad valorem, a specific excise duty.

— Expanded MYO tobacco accounted for 83% of volumes in 2017 with traditional MYO tobacco making up a further 15.8%.

— Domestic production is carried out by two companies: Róna Tobacco Manufacturing Ltd, a subsidiary of Heintz Van Landewyck, and Continental Tobacco.

— Per capita consumption of smoking tobacco has shown a gradual decline over the past decade, albeit with some fluctuations.

Reasons to buy:

– Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

— Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.

— The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.

— This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes — prime intelligence for marketers.

— Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction

Executive summary

Definitions

Market context

Tobacco Products Market, Tons, %, 2008 & 2018

Tobacco Products Market, Tons, 2008–2018

Market size and structure

Smoking Tobacco Consumption, Tons, 2008–2018

Per Capita Consumption, Grams Per Year, 2008–2018

Smoking Tobacco: Market Segmentation, 2008–2018

Breakdown by RYO, MYO & Pipe Tobacco, %, 2010–2018

Cigarette Consumption: Manufactured v FCT, 2008–2018

Production and trade

Smoking Tobacco Production, 2001–2017

Imports, Tons, 2007–2017

Imports by Country of Origin, Top 10, %, 2017

Imports of Smoking Tobacco, Tons, 2007–2017

Imports of Smoking Tobacco, € 000, 2007–2017

Exports, Tons, 2004–2005 & 2010–2017

Exports by Country of Destination, Top 10, %, 2017

Taxation and retail prices

Fine Cut Tobacco: Duty/Excise Rates, 2006–2015

Other Smoking Tobacco: Duty/Excise Rates, 2006–2015

EU: Fine Cut Tobacco, Tax Incidence Comparison, 2018

Retail Price List, Ft per pack, 2011–2018

Manufacturers and brands

Smoking Tobacco: Manufacturer Shares, Volume, %, 2011–2017

Smoking Tobacco: Manufacturer Shares, Value, %, 2011–2016

Smoking Tobacco: Brand Family Shares, Volume, %, 20011–2017

Company Profiles

The smoking population

Adult Smoking Prevalence, Total and by Gender, %, 2006–2016

Smoking Prevalence Among Men, by Age, %

Smoking Prevalence Among Women, by Age, %

Operating constraints

Advertising restrictions

Heath warnings and labeling requirements

Other restrictions

Distribution

Retail structure

Prospects and forecasts

Fine Cut Tobacco Consumption, Tons, 2018–2028

Per Capita Consumption, Grams Per Year, 2018–2028

Appendix

