Smoking Tobacco in Hungary, 2019
“Smoking Tobacco in Hungary, 2019”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Hungarian tobacco market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2028.
The Hungarian market for tobacco products is in long-term decline with the latest data placing volumes at 10,341 tons in 2018 or 48.4% of their level in 2008.
Smoking tobacco volumes are forecast at 4,525 tons in 2018. They have fallen back from a peak in 2015 largely as a result of tax-induced price rises.
Key Players:
· Imperial
· BAT
· PMI
· JTI
· Pöschl
· Continental Tobacco
· Róna Tobacco Manufacturing
Scope:
– The Hungarian tobacco market has recently been subject to a number of changes in the way tobacco is taxed; most notably, the replacement of ad valorem, a specific excise duty.
— Expanded MYO tobacco accounted for 83% of volumes in 2017 with traditional MYO tobacco making up a further 15.8%.
— Domestic production is carried out by two companies: Róna Tobacco Manufacturing Ltd, a subsidiary of Heintz Van Landewyck, and Continental Tobacco.
— Per capita consumption of smoking tobacco has shown a gradual decline over the past decade, albeit with some fluctuations.
Key Points from TOC:
Introduction
Executive summary
Definitions
Market context
Tobacco Products Market, Tons, %, 2008 & 2018
Tobacco Products Market, Tons, 2008–2018
Market size and structure
Smoking Tobacco Consumption, Tons, 2008–2018
Per Capita Consumption, Grams Per Year, 2008–2018
Smoking Tobacco: Market Segmentation, 2008–2018
Breakdown by RYO, MYO & Pipe Tobacco, %, 2010–2018
Cigarette Consumption: Manufactured v FCT, 2008–2018
Production and trade
Smoking Tobacco Production, 2001–2017
Imports, Tons, 2007–2017
Imports by Country of Origin, Top 10, %, 2017
Imports of Smoking Tobacco, Tons, 2007–2017
Imports of Smoking Tobacco, € 000, 2007–2017
Exports, Tons, 2004–2005 & 2010–2017
Exports by Country of Destination, Top 10, %, 2017
Taxation and retail prices
Fine Cut Tobacco: Duty/Excise Rates, 2006–2015
Other Smoking Tobacco: Duty/Excise Rates, 2006–2015
EU: Fine Cut Tobacco, Tax Incidence Comparison, 2018
Retail Price List, Ft per pack, 2011–2018
Manufacturers and brands
Smoking Tobacco: Manufacturer Shares, Volume, %, 2011–2017
Smoking Tobacco: Manufacturer Shares, Value, %, 2011–2016
Smoking Tobacco: Brand Family Shares, Volume, %, 20011–2017
Company Profiles
The smoking population
Adult Smoking Prevalence, Total and by Gender, %, 2006–2016
Smoking Prevalence Among Men, by Age, %
Smoking Prevalence Among Women, by Age, %
Operating constraints
Advertising restrictions
Heath warnings and labeling requirements
Other restrictions
Distribution
Retail structure
Prospects and forecasts
Fine Cut Tobacco Consumption, Tons, 2018–2028
Per Capita Consumption, Grams Per Year, 2018–2028
Appendix
