Superconducting Wire Market Information by Type (High Temperature, Low and Medium Temperature), Application (Energy, Medical, Industry, and Research), and Region – Forecast till 2023

Superconducting Wire Market Research Report: Information by Type (High Temperature, Low and Medium Temperature), Application (Energy, Medical, Industry, and Research), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023

The global Superconducting Wire market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period, due to various activities going on in the field of superconductivity. There are several research projects based on superconductors, which are underway, in the universities such as University of Houston, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the US which have made several breakthroughs in superconductor technologies for medical, energy, and industrial applications.

The global Superconducting Wire market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period as many projects related to superconducting wires are going across globe. For instance, The South Korean Electric company has ordered over 3000km of wire from American superconductor and has used it to build a 10km line running into the suburbs of Seoul. There is great potential in the emerging superconductor for various practical applications areas such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), fault current limiters, power cables, motors, generators, magnetic separators, transformers.

Companies Covered:

The key players of global superconducting wire market are American Superconductor Corporation, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Superconductor Technologies Inc., Bruker Corporation, Eaton, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Superox, Theva Dunnschichttechnik GmbH, Japan Superconductor, Phoenix Contact, and Fuji Electric, among others

Superconducting Wire Market Segmentation:

By Type

High Temperature Superconductors

Low and Medium Temperature Superconductors

By Application

Energy

Medical

Industry

Research

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis:

Region wise, Europe held the largest market share of the global superconducting wire market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in automation and advancement in computer chip designing technology. Moreover, Superconducting wires can be used for various applications including high field magnet applications and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) & magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) magnets. Also, computer chip designing technology of which superconducting wire is an integral part is also witnessing some major technological advancement.

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Size Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

4 Market Insights

Continue…

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Superconducting Wire Market, By Region, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 2 North America Superconducting Wire Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 3 Europe Superconducting Wire Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Superconducting Wire Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Table 5 Rest Of The World Superconducting Wire Market, By Country, 2016-2023 (USD Million)

Continue…

List Of Figures

Figure 1 Research Process Of MRFR

Figure 2 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 3 Market Dynamics

Figure 4 Impact Analysis: Market Drivers

Figure 5 Impact Analysis: Market Restraints

Figure 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 7 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 8 Global Superconducting Wire Market Share, By Type, 2017 (%)

Continue…

