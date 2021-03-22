Talent Acquisition Software Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
This report studies the global Talent Acquisition Software market, analyzes and researches the Talent Acquisition Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
LinkedIn (Microsoft)
IBM
Cornerstone OnDemand
SAP
Oracle
Ultimate Software
ADP
iCIMS
Insperity
Upwork
WorkDay
Sage People
Peoplefluent
Infor
Saba Software
BetterInterviews
Halogen Software
HireCraft Software
Njoyn
SilkRoad Technology
SumTotal Systems
iSmartRecruit
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud-based
Market segment by Application, Talent Acquisition Software can be split into
Small and Medium Business
Large Business
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Talent Acquisition Software
1.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Talent Acquisition Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Talent Acquisition Software Market by Type
1.3.1 On-Premises
1.3.2 Cloud-based
1.4 Talent Acquisition Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Small and Medium Business
1.4.2 Large Business
2 Global Talent Acquisition Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Talent Acquisition Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 LinkedIn (Microsoft)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 IBM
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Cornerstone OnDemand
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 SAP
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Oracle
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Ultimate Software
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 ADP
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 iCIMS
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Insperity
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Upwork
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 WorkDay
3.12 Sage People
3.13 Peoplefluent
3.14 Infor
3.15 Saba Software
3.16 BetterInterviews
3.17 Halogen Software
3.18 HireCraft Software
3.19 Njoyn
3.20 SilkRoad Technology
3.21 SumTotal Systems
3.22 iSmartRecruit
4 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Talent Acquisition Software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Talent Acquisition Software
5 United States Talent Acquisition Software Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Talent Acquisition Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Talent Acquisition Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
6 EU Talent Acquisition Software Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Talent Acquisition Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EU Talent Acquisition Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
6.3 EU Talent Acquisition Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
..…..Continued
