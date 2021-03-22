Transactional Video on Demand Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2028

A trend of pay-per-view and continuous improvements in the internet speed is creating a significant demand for transactional video on demand content. The growing media and entertainment industry along with increasing telecom service providers are fuelling the global transactional video on demand market. In the transactional video on demand model, users pay only for the content what they need. Vendors are providing attractive prices to attract the users and to retain the users.

Transactional video on demand is the delivery of video and other media over the Internet, and bypasses traditional distribution. Transactional video on demand services are related to media and entertainment and are generally less costlier than the traditional method of delivery as users pay only for the content they need. An increase in the adoption of high speed broadband, along with the increasing demand for smartphones and smart TVs, is contributing to the growth of the transactional video on demand market. Owing to this, players in the market are continuously upgrading their product portfolios in order to meet the demands of the competitive global transactional video on demand market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6924

Transactional Video on Demand Market: Drivers and Challenges

Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets are increasingly becoming the first go-to device for communication and content consumption. Additionally, with the rapid adoption of 4G services in developing countries and the emergence of more advanced technologies enabling smartphone users to access the internet more easily, mobile internet diffusion is expected to accelerate in the coming years and expected to drive the global transactional video on demand market significantly. Along with this, the choice of pay-per-view and trend of shifting to video on demand from linear TV shows will have a major impact on the growth of the global transactional video on demand market.

However, piracy and low bandwidth in emerging countries are the major challenges hindering the growth of the global transactional video on demand market. But, government plans for improving internet bandwidth in emerging countries is expected to overcome this problem and to drive the market significantly.

Transactional Video on Demand Market: Segmentation

By Access Type:

By access type, the transactional video on demand market is further segmented into OTT streaming devices, desktops & laptops, smartphones & tablets, smart TVs and others. The smartphones & tablets is expected to have a major market share during the forecast period. Moreover, smart TVs segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By Content Type:

By content type, the transactional video on demand market is segmented into entertainment; food, travel & fashion; gaming & sports; and others. The entertainment segment is expected to have major market share during the forecast period.

By Availability Type:

By availability type, the transactional video on demand market is segmented into electronic sell through and download to rent.

Competition Dashboard

Key Developments:

In October 2016, FloSports, a subscription-based sports media company, which offers live events, launched its new OTT app on Apple TV and Roku. Apart from live events, this app streams studio shows, documentaries, original content, and program highlights.

Request Report toc @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6924

In February 2018, Roku announced the availability of YouTube on select Roku devices. YouTube enabled Roku users to stream local and national news, live sports, and other live events.

Key Players

The key players in the global transactional video on demand market are Apple Inc., Google Inc., Vixy, Limelight Networks, Lightbox TV, Pathe Thuis, and Redbox, among others.