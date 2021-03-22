U. S. Database Automation Market 2019 Growth, Size, Demand, Technology, Top Trends, Insights and Forecast 2025

Industry Overview

The database is a core element in the software industry for product development which needs to be stable, secure and perform as per requirement. Ensuring this role database automation plays an important role by providing proper guidance and assistance to developer in an organization especially for software. Artificial intelligence has a high impact on databases that helps in managing database with supports such as security, workload optimization, capacity planning and many others. It has many benefits such as provides improved productivity, quick decision making, better access to data and many others.

U.S. Database Automation Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 28.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Detailed Sample Copy of Updated Analysis @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2465551

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the market are Oracle, Microsoft, CA Technologies, BMC Software, Inc., Micro Focus, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Datavail, Percona LLC., HelpSystems, DBmaestro, Red Gate Software Ltd, WhereScape Software Ltd., Quest Software Inc., Severalnines AB., TestingWhiz., Puppet, Clustrix, MemSQL Inc. and among other.

Major Growing Sectors under the Market Segmentation are as follows:

In solution, application release automation is dominating the market because it achieves higher quality software releases with the help of higher release throughput rate, reduced uncertainty along with enhanced flexibility.

In deployment, cloud segment is dominating the market due to its self-securing, self-repairing nature which helps in eradicate human errors as well as manual database management.

In organization size, large enterprises segment is dominating the market due to the data maximization

In application, online segment is dominating the market due to increase in data loss, privacy as well as security issues.

In vertical, BFSI segment is dominating the market due to its feature like rising need of data protection and growing focus towards business decision making as well as strategies.

Ask Discount @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2465551

Market Segments:

The U.S. database automation market is segmented into five notable segments which are component, deployment type, organization size, application and vertical.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions are further sub-segmented into database patch and release automation, database design and configuration automation, application release automation and database test automation. Services are further sub-segmented into managed services and professional services.

On the basis of deployment, type the market is segmented into cloud and on premise.

On the basis of organization, size the market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into backup, security and compliance and provisioning.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance, research and academia, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, government & defense, IT & telecom, others.

Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premise), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), Application (Security & Compliance, Backup, Provisioning), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Government & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Research & Academia, Retail & e- Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Others)

Enquiry Before Buy @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/U. S.-unified-communications-market-report-2018

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9120641 01019

Email id: [email protected]