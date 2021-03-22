Video Analytics Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016 to 2022

Video surveillance plays an important role in safety related applications. Video analytics is defined as the capability of analysing video to detect and determine temporal and spatial events. It came into existence to review the growing footage of surveillance cameras and make them more efficient. Integrating video analytics with the security system can reduce the workload on the security staff of the organization along with capturing the entire value of the camera system making it more intelligent. The applications of video analytics involve facial recognition, motion detection, license plate reading, people counting at retail stores, recognizing long lines and sending out alerts.

Market Dynamics:

The Video Analytics solution offers various advantages such as enhanced security, lower costs, and increased efficiency. Factors like enhanced decision making capabilities of users and rising demand for improved security arrangements are driving the market growth. Moreover, video analytics permit customers to use the processing power of collected data. With a growing significance of business intelligence, the demand for video analytics is expected to increase.

The incidents of security breaches as well as the frequency of terrorist attacks have been increasing prompting governments across the globe to invest in security and surveillance systems. This has sparked the adoption of advanced video surveillance and analytics. The organizations are also embracing Software as a Service (SaaS) video analytics which can fuel the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Video Analytics market can be segmented on the basis of type, deployment, application, and services.

Type:

Software

Service

Deployment Mode:

On-Demand

On-Premises

Application:

Incident Detection

Intrusion Management

People/Crowd counting

Traffic Monitoring

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System

Facial Recognition

Motion Detection

Others

Services:

Transportation

Critical Infrastructure Protection

Traffic Management

Border Security

Hospitality and Entertainment

City Surveillance

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail

Education

Others

Geographical Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and South America. North America is the largest market for video analytics because of the presence of already established infrastructure. Enhancement of digital technologies in emerging markets like China and India have made the Asia Pacific region the second fastest growing market. These countries are investing into these security systems to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Key Players:

Some of the key companies in Global Video Analytics market are Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Cisco Systems, Honeywell International Inc, IBM Corporation, Agent Video Intelligent, AllGo Vision Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Avigilon Corporation, Aventura Technologies Inc, Genetec Inc, I2V System Private Ltd, Intellivision Technologies, IntuVision, PureTech Systems Inc, and Qognify.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

