Video-as-a-Service Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025

The Global Video-as-a-Service Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Video-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.

Video as a Service (VaaS) is the delivery of multiparty or point-to-point video conferencing capabilities over an IP network by a managed service provider.

The Video as a Service market faces challenges such as data security and privacy and high cost of video content and validity. Factors such as lack of transformation, and Legacy architecture are expected to limit the market growth.

In 2018, the global Video-as-a-Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Interoute Communication

Polycom

Adobe Systems

Huawei Technologies

Avaya

Vidyo

Bluejeans Network

AVI-SPL

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Managed Services

Broadcasting Video Communication

Video Conferencing

Video Content Management

Real-Time Video Monitoring

Professional Services

Consulting

System Integration

Support and Maintenance

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Telecommunications and IT

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Government and Public Sector

Education

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Video-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Video-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

