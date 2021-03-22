Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) Market Overview 2019: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) development in United States, Europe and China.

V-CPE transforms previously hardware-based operations into software-based virtual functions.Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) builds on the trend of transforming previously hardware-based operations into virtual, software-based functions.

North America is expected to lead the Virtual CPE market as the region consists of countries with well-established economies, which allow maximum investment in new technologies.

In 2018, the global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

Juniper Networks

Brocade Communications Systems

IBM

Arista Networks

Dell

Ericsson

NEC

Versa Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IaaS

PaaS

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Virtual Switches

Virtual Routers

Application and Controller Platform

Security and Compliance

Infrastructure Management

Orchestration

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Virtual Customer Premises Equipment (V-CPE) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

