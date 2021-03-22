Visual Analytics Market 2018 Segmentation, Application, Technology and Analysis Forecast to 2023

Visual analytics is a form of data analysis that helps in problem solving by displaying the data in a graphical and interactive way. Visual analytics solutions are used to understand the significance of data in visual context with the help of data visualization tools and technologies. Data visualization tools are not limited to standard charts and excel spreadsheets. The user can also observe interesting patterns and data displayed with better infographics such as heat maps, sparklines, detailed bar or pie charts, fever charts and geographic maps. It helps professionals to identify patterns, trends, and relationship in data and is also easier for non-technical users to modify analytical parameters.

The analysts forecast the global visual analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 22.16% during the period 2016-2020.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global visual analytics market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of visual analytics solutions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Visual Analytics Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Microsoft

• SAS Institute

• SAP

• Tableau Software

• QlikTech International

Other prominent vendors

• Arcadia Data

• Alteryx

• BeyondCore

• Datameer

• Datawatch

• Logi Analytics

• MicroStrategy

• Oracle

• OpenText (Actuate)

• Pentaho

• Platfora

• Sisense

• Teradata

• TIBCO Software

Market driver

• Facilitates easy exploration of data for non-technical users.

Market challenge

• Emerging threat from open-source visual analytics tools.

Market trend

• Convergence with enterprise-level business analytics.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

• Highlights

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Geographical information

• Vendor selection

• Summation errors

• Target audience

• Recommended reading

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Lifecycle of analytics

• Lifecycle of visual analytics

• Market size and forecast

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

• Global visual analytics market by end-user

• CPG and retail

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global visual analytics market by geography

• Americas

• EMEA

• APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

• Increase in adoption of visual analytics in industries

• Accelerating data use in industries

• Facilitates easy exploration of data for non-technical users

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

• Emerging threat from open-source visual analytics tools

• Excess of irrelevant information

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Growing demand for predictive analytics

• Increased internet connectivity

• Convergence with enterprise-level business analytics

PART 13: Five forces model

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Top-vendor offerings

• Vendor matrix

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

• Competitive analysis

• Vendor profiles

..…..Continued

