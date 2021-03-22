Visual Computing Market 2019: Global In-Depth Analysis, Top Companies Analysis and Strong Application Scope by 2025
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Visual Computing Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Visual Computing Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visual Computing development in United States, Europe and China.
Visual computing is a generic term for all computer science disciplines handling with images and 3D models, i.e. computer graphics, image processing, visualization, computer vision, virtual and augmented reality, video processing, but also includes aspects of pattern recognition, human computer interaction, machine learning and digital libraries.
The value chain of the visual computing market is from the broad and complex network. The entire chain is an inter-connection between various players related to the complete market, and the flow of technology and services.
In 2018, the global Visual Computing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Oracle
SAP
SAS Institute
Tableau Software
Microsoft
MicroStrategy
TIBCO Software
Qlik
Alteryx
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IT
Sales and Marketing
Supply Chain
Finance
Human Resources (HR)
Others (product management and shop floor)
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecom and IT
Manufacturing
Government and Defense
Energy and Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
