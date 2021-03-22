Wearable Sensors Market: Industry Scope, Size, Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Emerging Countries, Segmentation by Types, Key Players, Major Applications and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The wearable sensors market is expected to be around 4 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as rising demand for wearable sensor devices in different sectors such as healthcare, lifestyle and especially fitness. Increase in demand for smarter, smaller and low cost wearable devices is expected to fuel the growth of wearable devices market in coming years. Moreover, consistent technological advancement in sensor based wearable devices is also expected to favorably contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as data security and privacy concerns along with interoperability issues can hinder the market growth in coming years.

Motion sensors segment held a significant share of the overall wearable sensors market in 2016. This significant share can be attributed to increasing application of motion based sensors in smart wearable devices such as fitness bands and smart watches to track physical activity. The image sensors segment is one of the fastest growing markets during the forecast period owing to applications in sectors such as defense and infotainment. Integration of these sensors in smart wearable devices such as smart glasses and smart watches is expected to boost the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Wrist wear segment held the majority share of the applications market in 2016 owing to technological advancements in sensor based wrist wear devices by prominent manufacturers such as Apple, Fitbit, and Samsung. These advancements have facilitated seamless integration of these devices with smart smartphones and other smart devices such as tablet Pcs. The segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Vertical Outlook and Trend Analysis

The consumer segment dominated the global wearable sensors market in 2016. With rising applications of wearable sensors in different fields such as infotainment and multimedia, sports and fitness, fashion and garments, the consumer vertical of the wearable sensors market will experience favorable growth during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share of the global wearable sensors market in 2016 owing to rapid adoption of technologically advanced smart devices in the region. Rising demand for improved lifestyle by the population coupled with high disposable income will ensure dominance of North America in the global wearable sensors market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific wearable sensors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to increasing technological advancements related to smart devices in countries such as South Korea and Japan.

The wearable sensors market is characterized by constant technological advancements leading to development of innovative products offering enhanced functionalities. The major players in the market aggressively focus on research and development to introduce next-generation sensor-based wearable devices in the market to ensure a competitive edge over other players. For instance, in June 2016, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., launched the Gear Fit2 and the Gear IconX to continue its expansion in fitness wearable market. Gear Fit2 features a heart rate monitor and an embedded GPS that offer robust and precise fitness tracking and measurement. The device renders prompt feedback on the user’s workout. The Gear IconX is cord-free ear buds that track the users’ fitness information and deliver feedback about their running performance. Some of the major players operating in the global wearable sensors market are, ST Microelectronics N.V., TE Connectivity Ltd., Broadcom Limited, Analog Devices, Inc., Knowles Electronics, LLC., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., InvenSense (Acquired by TDK Corporation), Texas Instruments Incorporated, Panasonic Corporation, and Asahi Kasei Corporation, Sensirion AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, mCube, Inc., ams AG, and ARM Holdings plc.

Market Opportunities

The key opportunity for wearable sensors market lies in developing innovative sensor based wearable devices for varied applications including consumer devices, healthcare, and industrial sectors. With increasing advancements and acceptance of technologies such as Internet of Things (IOT), development of next-generation sensor based wearable devices with improved integration capabilities will open new avenues for the growth of wearable sensors market in coming few years.

Wearable Sensors Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Accelerometers

Inertial Sensors

Pressure and Force Sensors

Motion Sensors

Gyroscopes

Temperature and Humidity Sensors

Microphones & Microspeakers

Magnetometers

Medical Based Sensors

Blood Oxygen Sensors

Blood Flow Sensors

Blood Glucose Sensors

Heart Rate Sensors

ECG Sensors

Hall Effect Sensors

Touch Sensors

Image Sensors

Other Sensors

By Application:

Wrist Wear

Wrist Wearable Bracelets

Wrist Wearable Bands/Watches

Foot Wear

Eye Wear

Smart Contact Lenses, HMDs, and HUDs

Google Glasses

Body Wear

Clothing & Inner-Wear

Smart Socks

ARM & Legwear

Body-Worn Cameras

Chest Straps

Neck Wear

Ornaments & Jewelry

Ties & Collars

Other Applications

By Vertical:

Healthcare

Clinical Applications

Non-Clinical Applications

Consumer

Infotainment and Multimedia

Fitness and Sports

Garments and Fashion

Industrial

Logistics, Packaging, and Warehouse Applications

Other Industrial Sectors

Other Verticals

By Region:

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

