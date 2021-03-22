Workforce Management Market 2019 Segmentation, Current Trends, End-Use, Competitive Landscape, Strategies and Worldwide Industry Analysis by 2024

Industry Overview

Global Workforce Management Market projected for USD 5.01 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

The rapid changes witnessed in the nature of business and workflow in small and medium business units have paved the way for accelerated adoption of the technology. The trend is anticipated to perpetuate in the forthcoming years.

Business enterprises across different industry verticals have started deploying workflow management techniques for improving operational efficiency. The demand in the workflow management system market is expected to exhibit a steep rise through the assessment period.

The competitive landscape of the market represents robust competition, thus, opening avenues for technological innovations in product offerings for gaining competitiveness. This is likely to have a positive influence on the growth of the global workflow management system market.

Global workforce management market competition by top players including –

IBM Corporation

Oracle

SAP SE

Kronos Incorporated

ADP

Ultimate Software

Workday

Verint Systems

Workforce Software

Reflexis Systems

NICE

ActiveOps Limited

Infor

Key Points:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

Market Segments:

The global workforce management market is segmented on the basis of solution into absence management, performance management, workforce scheduling, time and attendance management, workforce analytics, and others.

On the basis of service, the global workforce management market is segmented into implementation services, support and maintenance, training and education.

On the basis of deployment type, the global workforce management market is segmented into cloud, and on-premises.

On the basis of organization size, the global workforce management market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical, the global workforce management market is segmented into government and defense, banking, financial services, and insurance, healthcare, transportation and logistics, telecom and IT, consumer goods and retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others.

Based on geography, the global workforce management market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as

North America

South America

Europe

APAC

MEA

