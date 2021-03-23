2019 Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Opportunity & Forecast Research Study
The Global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lifesciences Enterprise Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
Increasing challenges arising in management and generation of IT-based data in the lifesciences sector has driven the demand for effective storage solutions. As data generation rate continues to outpace vigorously, effective lifesciences enterprise storage solutions are being adopted to manage and store the clinical data such as genomics, pharmaceutical development, and drug discovery.
In 2018, the global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
HPE
Dell
IBM
NetApp
Hitachi
Microsoft
Amazon Web Services
Quantum
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Government
Biotechnology/Pharmaceutical Companies
Academic Research Institutes
Contract Research Organization
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Lifesciences Enterprise Storage status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Lifesciences Enterprise Storage development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
