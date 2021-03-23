3D CAD 2018 Global Market Key Players – Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, PTC, Siemens PLM Software, 3D Systems – Analysis and Forecast to 2023
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global 3D CAD Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database
3D CAD, or 3-dimensional computer-aided design, is technology for design and technical documentation, which replaces manual drafting with an automated process. Used by architects, engineers, and other professionals, 3D CAD provides an extra dimension to precisely visualize and share designs.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the 3D CAD market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the 3D CAD market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global 3D CAD market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of 3D CAD.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Autodesk
Dassault Systemes
PTC
Siemens PLM Software
3D Systems
BobCAD-CAM
Cadonix
CAXA
Graebert
Gstarsoft
IronCAD
OnShape
Robert McNeel & Associates
Schott Systeme
Tebis Technische Informationssysteme
TurboCAD
YFCAD
ZWSoft
Request Free Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3337869-global-3d-c…
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
On-Premise
Cloud Based
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Corporate Enterprise
Healthcare
Government and Defense
Education
Others
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3337869-global-3d-cad-mark…
Table Of Contents:
1 3D CAD Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D CAD
1.2 Classification of 3D CAD by Types
1.2.1 Global 3D CAD Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global 3D CAD Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 On-Premise
1.2.4 Cloud Based
1.3 Global 3D CAD Market by Application
1.3.1 Global 3D CAD Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 Corporate Enterprise
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Government and Defense
1.3.5 Education
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global 3D CAD Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global 3D CAD Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) 3D CAD Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 3D CAD Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 3D CAD Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) 3D CAD Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) 3D CAD Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of 3D CAD (2013-2023)
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Autodesk
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 3D CAD Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Autodesk 3D CAD Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Dassault Systemes
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 3D CAD Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Dassault Systemes 3D CAD Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 PTC
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 3D CAD Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 PTC 3D CAD Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Siemens PLM Software
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 3D CAD Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Siemens PLM Software 3D CAD Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 3D Systems
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 3D CAD Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 3D Systems 3D CAD Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Address:
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India