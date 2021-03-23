ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) 2018 Global Market Key Players – Brivo Inc, Cloudastructure Inc, Tyco, Assa Abloy AB, Dorma + Kaba Holding AG, Honeywell – Analysis and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Brivo Inc.
Cloudastructure Inc.
Tyco
Assa Abloy AB
Dorma + Kaba Holding AG
Honeywell
Microsoft Corporation
Cisco
Datawatch Systems Inc.
Centrify Corporation
AIT Ltd.
Gemalto N.V.
Vanderbilt Industries
M3T Corporation
ADS Security
KISI Inc.
Feenics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hosted
Managed
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Manufacturing & Industrial
Government Bodies
Utilities
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Hosted
1.4.3 Managed
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Commercial
1.5.3 Manufacturing & Industrial
1.5.4 Government Bodies
1.5.5 Utilities
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size
2.2 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Brivo Inc.
12.1.1 Brivo Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.1.4 Brivo Inc. Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Brivo Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Cloudastructure Inc.
12.2.1 Cloudastructure Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.2.4 Cloudastructure Inc. Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Cloudastructure Inc. Recent Development
12.3 Tyco
12.3.1 Tyco Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.3.4 Tyco Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Tyco Recent Development
12.4 Assa Abloy AB
12.4.1 Assa Abloy AB Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.4.4 Assa Abloy AB Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Assa Abloy AB Recent Development
12.5 Dorma + Kaba Holding AG
12.5.1 Dorma + Kaba Holding AG Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Introduction
12.5.4 Dorma + Kaba Holding AG Revenue in ACaaS(Access Control as a Service) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Dorma + Kaba Holding AG Recent Development
Continued…….
