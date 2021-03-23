ALTERNATIVE TOURISM MARKET: GLOBAL SHARE, SIZE, TRENDS AND GROWTH ANALYSIS FORECAST TO 2019-2025
Alternative tourism combines tourist products or individual tourist services, different from mass tourism by means of supply, organization and the human resources involved.
In 2018, the global Alternative Tourism market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Alternative Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The key players covered in this study
Amphitrion Group
The Travel Company
Meli Tours
G Adventure
Adventure Alternative
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Active Tourism
Explore and Encounter Tourism
Committed Tourism
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual
Business
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Alternative Tourism status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Alternative Tourism development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Alternative Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Active Tourism
1.4.3 Explore and Encounter Tourism
1.4.4 Committed Tourism
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Alternative Tourism Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Individual
1.5.3 Business
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Alternative Tourism Market Size
2.2 Alternative Tourism Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Alternative Tourism Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Alternative Tourism Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Alternative Tourism Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Alternative Tourism Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Alternative Tourism Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Alternative Tourism Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Alternative Tourism Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Alternative Tourism Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Alternative Tourism Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12.1 Amphitrion Group
12.1.1 Amphitrion Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Alternative Tourism Introduction
12.1.4 Amphitrion Group Revenue in Alternative Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amphitrion Group Recent Development
12.2 The Travel Company
12.2.1 The Travel Company Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Alternative Tourism Introduction
12.2.4 The Travel Company Revenue in Alternative Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 The Travel Company Recent Development
12.3 Meli Tours
12.3.1 Meli Tours Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Alternative Tourism Introduction
12.3.4 Meli Tours Revenue in Alternative Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Meli Tours Recent Development
12.4 G Adventure
12.4.1 G Adventure Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Alternative Tourism Introduction
12.4.4 G Adventure Revenue in Alternative Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 G Adventure Recent Development
12.5 Adventure Alternative
12.5.1 Adventure Alternative Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Alternative Tourism Introduction
12.5.4 Adventure Alternative Revenue in Alternative Tourism Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Adventure Alternative Recent Development
……Continued
