Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Outlook and Industry Insights by 2023

According to the findings published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global antihypertensive drugs market size valuation is expected to reach a figure of USD 41,123.2 million by the end of the forecast period in 2023. The global market is expected to witness a compound annual growth of 2.67% over the period between 2018 and 2023.

The market is primarily driven by the widespread prevalence of hypertension. Additionally, awareness campaigns run and taken-forward by non-profit as well as government organizations is likely to work in support of the global market. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders is accelerating the demand for antihypertensive drugs globally. Also, the emergence of generics has pulled down the costs of patients and this is, in turn, expected to bode well for the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global antihypertensive drugs market comprises various large and small firms operating herein. Some of the most notable names were identified by MRFR. This includes Sanofi S.A. (France), United Therapeutics Corporation (U.S.), Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd. (Japan), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Boehringer Engelheim GmbH (Germany), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Bayer AG (Germany).

April 17th, 2019, DIAGNOS, a Canadian-based health tech company, announced in a statement that it would be supplying the AI for the first hypertensive retinopathy screening clinic of Saudi Arabia.

Market Segmentation

The global antihypertensive drugs market segmentation is divided on the basis of three key dynamics: distribution channel, therapeutic class, and type.

By type, the market segments into primary and secondary hypertension. The primary segment holds the largest share of the market as per the study undertaken in 2017. The dominant position of the segment is due to various key factors, including insulin resistance, genetic factors, and sedentary lifestyle of consumers. The secondary hypertension market, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a fluctuating rate and increase its share of the market due to endocrine disorders, consumption of cocaine, and vascular disorders.

By therapeutic class, the market includes calcium blockers, ACE inhibitors, vasodilators, renin inhibitors, ARBs, diuretics, beta-adrenergic blockers, and others. In 2017, the diuretics segment held the leading share of the market and is expected to expand at a decent growth rate. The ACE inhibitors segment is projected to grow in stunning fashion due to the ability of the drug to dilate blood vessels and lowers the blood pressure.

By distribution channels, the market comprises online pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, e-commerce websites & online drug stores, retail pharmacy, and others. The retail pharmacy segment held a major portion of the market back in 2017. However, the e-commerce websites & online stores segment can topple the former market by the end of the forecast period in 2023 as per the calculated prediction by MRFR. The burgeoning growth of the market can be attributed to the customer-first model and the increasing adoption of digitization that caters to the patients’ demands.

Regional Analysis

The geographical segmentation of the global antihypertensive drugs market is distributed among the following regions: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas hold the largest share of the market and is positioned to maintain its global rankings in the forthcoming years. The dominance of the region is due to the high prevalence of hypertension associated with cardiovascular and renal disorders. Add to this, efforts by the government and non-government organizations for creating awareness concerning the medical condition is anticipated to boost the revenue of the overall market in this region.

The European region stands tall in the antihypertensive drugs market with the second-largest position of the market. This is due to the widespread prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, unhealthy eating habits, and increasing obesity levels noticed in patients. Developed and prime countries like France, Germany, and the UK are projected to contribute significantly to the overall market growth in this region.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register massive paced growth in the forthcoming years due to the increasing healthcare budget and the rising disposable income level of patients. Add to this, the region is also expected to attract growth due to the continuous efforts in setting up research and development centers in order to fast-track drug commoditization for the treatment of hypertension.

