APPLICATION PROGRAMMING INTERFACE (API) MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

API management is the process of creating and publishing web APIs, enforcing their usage policies, controlling access, nurturing the subscriber community, collecting and analyzing usage statistics, and reporting on performance.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the market.

In 2018, the global Application Programming Interface (API) Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Application Programming Interface (API) Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application Programming Interface (API) Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP SE

CA Technologies

Google

HPE

Rogue Wave Software

Cloud Elements

Dell

Tibco Software

Digitalml

Fiorano Software

Mulesoft

Red Hat

Sensedia

TYK Technologies

WSO2

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Application Programming Interface (API) Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Application Programming Interface (API) Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

