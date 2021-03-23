Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market: By Technology, Component, Application, Region, Industry Scope, Size, Share, Trends, Dynamics, Drivers and Future Forecast 2017-2025

In this report, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market is valued at USD 431.6 million in 2015 and growing at a CAGR of over 22% between 2017 and 2025.

“Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Growing implementation of advanced technologies (such as computer vision, machine learning and predictive analysis) & applications in agricultural field which allows the farmers to analyze real-time data of temperature, weather conditions plant health, and soil moisture. Rising adoption of advanced technologies for enhancing the crop productivity is expected to drive the industry growth.

Rising adoption of precision agriculture & smart sensors will also influence the market positively. Smart sensors are placed across the farms to support precision agriculture procedure via data provided by the control systems and generate conversant decisions in fertilizing, harvesting, & planting. Moreover, the sensors measure various climatic & soil aspects including humidity and temperature which forwards information to the control system.

Increasing application of computer vision technology such as plant image recognition, and the cumulative demand for healthier crop analyses are the significant factors subsidizing the segment growth. Also, drone analytics application is projected to witness substantial growth owing to the wide-ranging application for real-time decisions along with mapping & diagnosing crop health. Pleasing government regulations for drones’ application in agricultural sector is expected to fuel the growth.

The report includes –

Segmentation: On the basis of technology, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Predictive Analysis

• Computer Vision

• Machine Learning

On the basis of component, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Drone Analytics

• Livestock Monitoring

• Precision Farming

• Agriculture Robots

• Other

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of AI in Agriculture for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

North America: U.S., Rest of North America

Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in AI in Agriculture market by top manufacturers/players, with AI in Agriculture revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including Iteris Inc., Trimble Inc., John Deere, AGCO Corporation, Agworld Pty. Ltd, Hortau’s Irrigation Management Service, Grownetics Agriculture Services, Raven Industries, Pycno, and Service Corporation International.