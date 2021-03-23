Asia Pacific medical gas market is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Product (Medical Gases, Medical Gas Equipment), Application (Therapeutic Applications, Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research, Diagnostic Applications, Others), Method of Separation (Physical Separators, Fractional Distillation, Molecular Sieve, Semipermeable Membrane, Others) End User (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic and Research Institutions, Emergency Service Providers, Others), Country (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

In product, medical gases are dominating the medical gas market as the as various medical gases such as pure medical gases, medical gas mixtures are present in the market with affordable prices, reflecting precise results.

In application, therapeutic application is dominating the medical gas market as various gases are used for the therapeutic purposes.

In method of separation, fractional distillation is dominating the medical gas market as the method of separating the components of a liquid mix by heating it and condensing individually the components according to their different boiling points are widely used.

In end user, the hospitals are dominating the medical gas market as it offers enhanced care delivery and improved patient outcomes when they need constant support system for critical conditions.

View a detailed Table of Content here:

