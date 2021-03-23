Assisted Reproductive Technology Market: By Technology, Producers, Region, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Forecast 2017-2025

In this report, the Global Assisted Reproductive Technology market was valued at USD 21.9 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.

“Assisted Reproductive Technology Market “, published by Xpodence Research, provides extensive insight and analysis of the Assisted Reproductive Technology Market over the next eight years (2015-2025) and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Increase in the number of smokers is also anticipated to increase the patient base. Introduction of enhanced technologies for upgrading the outcomes are also expected to increase the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2015, a treatment method developed by Ovascience’s named as AUGMENT was reported to rejuvenate the eggs of aging women’s and benefit the poor quality eggs.

For sample copy of [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/HnM/QBI-XPR-HnM-55947

According to the WHO, the rate of fertility per woman has reduced from five in 1960 to 2.5 in 2012. The declining rates of fertility and increasing stress levels are causing physiological problems which have induced a demand for ART procedures, hence, escalating the market growth. Furthermore, encouraging government and various private organization’s policies for the application of technology is also aiding to the market growth over the forecast period.

The report includes –

Segmentation: Based on technology segment, the report segregates the segment and delivers the revenue, growth rate, and market share, of each type,

• In-vitro Fertilization

• Artificial Insemination

• Surrogacy

• Others

On the basis on the procedure, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Frozen Donor

• Frozen Non Donor

• Fresh Donor

• Fresh Non Donor

• Embryo Banking

For more [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/HnM/QBI-XPR-HnM-55947

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented further, and displays growth rate and market share over the forecast period;

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Others

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Billion USD), market share and growth rate of assisted reproductive technology for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

• North America: U.S., Rest of North America

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

• Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Buy the most updated [email protected] https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/HnM/QBI-XPR-HnM-55947/

Key players: Overview of market leaders in assisted reproductive technology market by top manufacturers/players, with revenue (Billion USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player. The top players including Esco Micro Pte. Ltd. (Esco Group), Hamilton Thorne, Inc, CooperSurgical, Laboratoire CCD, Irvine Scientific, Vitrolife AB, Merck KGaA, Nidacon International AB, Nikon Corporation and IncPlaner PLC.