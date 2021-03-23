Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market: Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

The Autoclaved Aerated concrete also called as autoclaved lightweight concrete is a light weight foam concrete material. It is produced by a mixing raw materials like cement, lime, sand, aluminum powder and anhydrite. It has very low density when compared to normal concrete. The advantages that Autoclaved Aerated concrete over normal concrete is the superior resistance which it offers against fire, wind, solar damage, seismic fluctuations and pests. It is also a green construction material which is recyclable, this helps the end-user with water and energy savings.

Market Dynamics:

The Autoclaved Aerated concrete market is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the coming years. The market is expected to grow at an annual CAGR of XX.XX%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing awareness and usage of green construction material over traditional construction material. The increasing demand for sound proof buildings is also expected to increase the demand for Autoclaved Aerated concrete material. And also because the use of Autoclaved Aerated concrete would reduce the cost of construction by a considerable amount, the residential construction is also expected to shift to Autoclaved Aerated concrete over traditional construction material.

On the other side of the coin, the reasons which could slow down the growth in the Autoclaved Aerated concrete market are the limited facilities for production of Autoclaved Aerated concrete, higher initial cost over traditional construction material.

Market Segmentation:

The market for Autoclaved Aerated concrete market can be segmented based on the type, application, end user. On the basis of type, the Autoclaved Aerated concrete market can be segmented into Blocks, panels, tiles, lintels and others. On the basis of Applications, the market for Autoclaved Aerated concrete market can be segmented into construction material, Roof insulation, roof sub bases, bridge sub-structures, concrete pipes and others. On the basis of End-user, the market for Autoclaved Aerated concrete market can be segmented into commercial buildings, residential buildings, Infrastructure and others.

Geography:

The market for Autoclaved Aerated concrete based on geographies can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The highest market for Autoclaved Aerated concrete market is considered to be the European region. This can be attributed to the construction sector which had plunged in recent times. The next biggest market would ne Asia-Pacific, because of the high growth rate and also increasing need of disaster resistant buildings in countries like India and china.

Key Players:

The Key players in the Printing Ink industry are Xella Group, Aeroc International AS, UltraTech, ACICO Industries, H+H International A/S

Get Customized Report @

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

