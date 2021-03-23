Awnings Fabric Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Awnings Fabric Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Awnings Fabric Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Awnings Fabricmarket status and forecast, categorizes the global Awnings Fabric market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Awning fabrics are very different from other textiles. They have an advanced set of properties which allow them to withstand annual changes in temperature, along with the other challenges posed by life outdoors, including UV lightening and damage caused by rain or dirt. They are strong enough to resist tearing effectively, even on seams and hems, and stay taut despite being opened and closed thousands of times.

Awnings were once made from canvas. Acrylic was a synthetic alternative which replaced canvas in the early 1960s, while polyester arrived in recent years using environmentally-conscious manufacturing processes. Acrylic looks and feels like canvas, while polyester has a thinner, flatter texture with a matt surface. Polyester’s more recent development meant a high-tech composition, with advantages in terms of strength, light fastness, UVA and UVB projection and nano-coatings. Acrylic has developed and now offers similar properties in these areas. Therefore the main difference is in the texture and feel of the fabric. Synthetic awning fabric is generally made from vinyl, acrylic, polyester, or a combination of any of the three. The way that synthetic fabric is formed and how it is coated, backed, and dyed will all make a difference in how it performances.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Awnings Fabric in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

In the past few years from 2012-2017, the global production and consumption developed stably. The global Awnings Fabric market size in terms of production is projected to grow to 24474 K Sqm by 2022 from 18906 K Sqm in 2017 (estimated), with a CAGR 5.30%. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, EU and North America are remarkable in the global Awnings Fabric industry because of their market share and technology status of Awnings Fabric.

In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more manufacturers will go into this industry.

The price of Awnings Fabric differs from company to company, as there is a great difference among the Awnings Fabric quality from different companies.

Although the market competition of Awnings Fabric is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Awnings Fabric and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

The global Awnings Fabric market is valued at 260 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Glen Raven, Inc

Recasens USA

Twitchell

Graniteville

TenCate

Marlen Textiles

SunSetter

Herculite

Cooley

Para SpA

Giovanardi GmbH

Schmitz-Werke GmbH

Sunesta

SRF Limited

Sattler

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Canvas Awning Fabric

Acrylic Awning Fabric

Vinyl Awning Fabrics

Polyester Fabrics

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

