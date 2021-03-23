BACKGROUND CHECK SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Background check software provides companies and candidates with pre-employment screening solutions. The software is used by organizations to streamline the screening process for new hires and volunteers, as well as organize the data collected through the screening process.

Organizations use background check software to ensure the veracity of new hires’ stated backgrounds. These solutions commonly conduct employment, education, credit history, and criminal background checks, while some even facilitate drug screens. The software expedites the interviewing and onboarding process by allowing the prospective employee or volunteer to fill out information directly through the software, ramping up the efficiency of the process and saving the employer time and costs.

This report focuses on the global Background Check Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Background Check Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

PeopleG2

Instant Checkmate

Checkr

Accio Data

CoreScreening

Employers Choice Online

Orange Tree Employment Screening

FRS Software

Sterling Infosystems

PreHire Screening Services

TazWorks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents – Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Background Check Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Background Check Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Enterprise

1.5.3 Government

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Background Check Software Market Size

2.2 Background Check Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Background Check Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Background Check Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Background Check Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Background Check Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Background Check Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Background Check Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Background Check Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Background Check Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Background Check Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..