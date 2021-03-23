Biometrics Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Technology, Growth, Application, Challenges, Opportunities, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Biometrics Market

Description

This report focuses on the global Biometrics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biometrics development in United States, Europe and China.

Biometrics includes individual authentication by evaluation of unique biological traits. This authentication is possible through hand geometry, voice recognition, fingerprint identification, signature verification, among other ways. Biometrics is considered to have a better authentication reliability as compared to numeric codes and physical devices. Numerous technologies are developed to deal with individual identification with advancements in hardware, readers, sensors, pattern recognition, and image & signal processing technologies.

The key players covered in this study

Fujitsu

Ot-Morpho

Aware

Leidos

M2sys

Iritech

Smilepass

Certibio

Hypr

Bioid

Accenture

Fulcrum Biometrics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Face identification

Signature identification

Voice identification

Fingerprint identification

Eye recognition

Palm recognition

Iris recognition

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Government

Healthcare

Military & defense

Banking & finance

Travel & immigration

Consumer electronics

Security

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

