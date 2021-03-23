Biopharma Outsourcing Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Sartorius, Emcure, BioPharma Services, Lambda Therapeutic, Baxter and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Biopharma Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Biopharma Outsourcing Market



Biopharma outsourcing plays an important role in the growth of biopharmaceuticals market. The growth of this market is promising with rapidly expanding biosimilars base. This market encompasses various contract companies that provide clinical trials, drug discovery, drug development, manufacturing, packaging, software and non-clinical services.

This report focuses on the global Biopharma Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biopharma Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Sartorius

Emcure Pharmaceuticals

BioPharma Services

Lambda Therapeutic Research

Baxter Healthcare

Keyrus Biopharma

Quintiles

Aptuit

KBI Biopharm

ICON

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Claims Management Services

Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations

Member Management Services

Product Development and Business Acquisition Services

Provider Management Services

Care Management

Billing and Accounts Management Services

HR Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Clinical Trials

Drug Discovery

API Development

Contract Production & Packaging

Non-Clinical Services

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Biopharma Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Biopharma Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



