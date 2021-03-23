Biopharma Outsourcing Market Growth Analysis 2019-2025 with Leading Companies- Sartorius, Emcure, BioPharma Services, Lambda Therapeutic, Baxter and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Biopharma Outsourcing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Biopharma Outsourcing Market
Biopharma outsourcing plays an important role in the growth of biopharmaceuticals market. The growth of this market is promising with rapidly expanding biosimilars base. This market encompasses various contract companies that provide clinical trials, drug discovery, drug development, manufacturing, packaging, software and non-clinical services.
This report focuses on the global Biopharma Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biopharma Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sartorius
Emcure Pharmaceuticals
BioPharma Services
Lambda Therapeutic Research
Baxter Healthcare
Keyrus Biopharma
Quintiles
Aptuit
KBI Biopharm
ICON
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Claims Management Services
Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations
Member Management Services
Product Development and Business Acquisition Services
Provider Management Services
Care Management
Billing and Accounts Management Services
HR Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Clinical Trials
Drug Discovery
API Development
Contract Production & Packaging
Non-Clinical Services
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Biopharma Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Biopharma Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
