Bone Metastasis Market Expectations, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Growth Values by Global Industry Forecast to 2023

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer, growing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditures, and increasing R&D expenses by the key players are estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as lack of healthcare services in low-income countries, the high cost of treatment, and related side effects are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in the global bone metastasis market are

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Pharmalucence Inc. (England)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands)

GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)

Siemens AG (Germany)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan), and others.

Segmentation

The global bone metastasis market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into osteolytic bone metastasis, osteoblastic bone metastasis, mixed bone metastasis, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into biopsy, blood test, imaging, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into X-ray, bone scintigraphy, computerized tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medical therapies, surgery, medication, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Regional Analysis

America dominates the global bone metastasis market owing to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, increasing prevalence of breast cancer, and rising healthcare sector within the region. Europe stands second in the market and is followed by Asia Pacific owing to the availability of funds for research and a huge patient population. Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the regional market due to the presence of developed economies such as Italy, Germany, France, and others within the region. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global bone metastasis market. The presence of a developing healthcare sector and increasing prevalence of cancer are expected to be the major drivers for the market growth during the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the Bone Metastasis Market. This can be attributed to the presence of poor economies, stringent government policies, and lack of healthcare services, especially within the African region.

