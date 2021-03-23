Cable Glands Market 2016 to 2022 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

A cable gland is a device that allows the user to pass a wire, tube or cable into an enclosure while providing strain relief and sealing out liquids, dirt and dust. Cable glands are used in industrial, commercial and hazardous applications across the world. They are used in conjunction with cable and wiring for instrumentation & control, electrical and automation systems, including lighting, telecoms, power and data. Its main function is to protect the electrical equipment and enclosures by acting as a sealing and terminating device. They are constructed from metallic and/or non-metallic materials that are selected by exposure to corrosion resistance test. It is necessary the cable glands are approved for selected type of cable and they maintain a level of protection to which they are attached.

Market Dynamics

Cable Glands Market is projected to generate $2,513 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Cable gland may be used on a wide range of control, electrical power, instrumentation, information, and broadcast communications links. Factors such as surge in the construction industry among developing countries, upgradation and renewal of existing networks owing to government regulations, rise in energy demand levels globally coupled with the rise in population as well as a surge in real estates will spur the growth of this segment over the forecast period. Some of the application for cable glands are found in fire protection, marine, data and telecommunications, enclosure and panels, control, aerospace, railway, electrical power, instrumentation and so on. The currents trends in the markets of cable glands are quite promising such as the markets penetration into the healthcare industry, construction industry boom in the emerging economies, growth in the online retail industry, high-performance solutions for industries in harsh environments, etc. are making the markets seem lucrative.

Market Segmentation

The Cable glands market is segmented into industrial and hazardous. Industrial Cable glands hold the major share of the cable gland market. Based on cable type, it segmented into armoured and unarmored. On materials, it is classified into brass, nylon/plastic, stainless steel and others. Brass cable glands are currently dominating the market over the other types. By end user, it is divided into mining, aerospace, oil and gas, chemical, manufacturing and processing among others.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers regions in America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. South Africa, Brazil, India and China are among the most promising countries for growth over the forecast period. Markets in North America and Europe are quite consolidated and competitive. The stringent regulations in these regions make the market organized whereas markets in APAC are segmented due to less regulations and many numbers of players.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Industry are BartecFeam, Amphenol Industrial Products Group, Metal Craft Industries, CMP Products, Copper Crouse-Hinds, Cortem Group, Weidmller Interface GmbH & Co. KG, Elsewedy Electric, R. Stahl AG, Jacob Gmbh, Emerson Industrial Automation, Warom Group, Wiska, Agro AG, Hummel AG, Sealcon LLC among others.

