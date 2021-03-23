CALL CENTER OUTSOURCINGS MARKET: GLOBAL SHARE, SIZE, TRENDS AND GROWTH ANALYSIS FORECAST TO 2019-2025
Call centers are the business consulting services where expert agents answer calls from the customers etc. The customers could call an organization before, during or after they purchase a product and this could be for their diverse needs.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Call Center Outsourcings will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Call Center Outsourcings market for 2018-2023.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Call Center Outsourcings market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Inbound Call Services
Outbound Call Services
Segmentation by application:
BFSI
Retail
Government
IT & Telecommunication
Defense Aerospace & Intelligence
Others
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3487556-global-call-center-outsourcings-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Aditya Birla Minacs
Atento
Concentrix
Conduent
Convergys Corporation
Datacom Group
DialAmerica
Firstsource
Focus Services
Genpact
InfoCision Management Corporation
Inktel Direct
iQor
NCO Group
One World Direct
Qualfon
Sitel
Sykes Enterprises
SupportSave
Tech Mahindra
Teleperformance
Televerde
TeleTech
TELUS International
Transcom WorldWide
Ubiquity Global Services
United Nearshore Operations
WNS Global Services
Webhelp
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Call Center Outsourcings market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Call Center Outsourcings market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Call Center Outsourcings players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Call Center Outsourcings with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Call Center Outsourcings Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Call Center Outsourcings Segment by Type
2.2.1 Inbound Call Services
2.2.2 Outbound Call Services
2.2.3 Others
2.3 Call Center Outsourcings Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Call Center Outsourcings Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Retail
2.4.3 Government
2.4.4 IT & Telecommunication
2.4.5 Defense Aerospace & Intelligence
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Call Center Outsourcings Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Call Center Outsourcings by Players
3.1 Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Call Center Outsourcings Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Call Center Outsourcings Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……….
11.1 Aditya Birla Minacs
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Call Center Outsourcings Product Offered
11.1.3 Aditya Birla Minacs Call Center Outsourcings Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Aditya Birla Minacs News
11.2 Atento
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Call Center Outsourcings Product Offered
11.2.3 Atento Call Center Outsourcings Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Atento News
11.3 Concentrix
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Call Center Outsourcings Product Offered
11.3.3 Concentrix Call Center Outsourcings Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Concentrix News
11.4 Conduent
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Call Center Outsourcings Product Offered
11.4.3 Conduent Call Center Outsourcings Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Conduent News
11.5 Convergys Corporation
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Call Center Outsourcings Product Offered
11.5.3 Convergys Corporation Call Center Outsourcings Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Convergys Corporation News
11.6 Datacom Group
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Call Center Outsourcings Product Offered
11.6.3 Datacom Group Call Center Outsourcings Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Datacom Group News
11.7 DialAmerica
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Call Center Outsourcings Product Offered
11.7.3 DialAmerica Call Center Outsourcings Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 DialAmerica News
11.8 Firstsource
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Call Center Outsourcings Product Offered
11.8.3 Firstsource Call Center Outsourcings Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Firstsource News
11.9 Focus Services
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Call Center Outsourcings Product Offered
11.9.3 Focus Services Call Center Outsourcings Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Focus Services News
11.10 Genpact
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Call Center Outsourcings Product Offered
11.10.3 Genpact Call Center Outsourcings Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Genpact News
11.11 InfoCision Management Corporation
11.12 Inktel Direct
11.13 iQor
11.14 NCO Group
11.15 One World Direct
11.16 Qualfon
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3487556-global-call-center-outsourcings-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com