Cell Culture Market: By Product, Application, Regional, Industry Scope, Overview, Drivers, Dynamics, Key Trends, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2025

In this report, the Global Cell Culture Market is valued at USD 11,210.7 million in 2015 and growing at a CAGR of over 10% between 2017 and 2025.

Increasing R&D activities of healthcare, biological, and stem cell applications has enhanced the demand of molecular biological activities which is further projected to persist a vibrant aspect for market growth. Cell culture technology includes several complications including raw material supply and fully traceable botanical extracts. Also, growing attention on certifying regulatory compliances associated with environmental sustainability can impede the efficacy of the technology.

Additionally, affluence from various applications such as genetic engineering, research model systems, and continuous research related to cellular functions and stem cell research is also expected to drive the cell culture process globally. Few other factors spurring the growth includes rise in life sciences research, cell based technology advancement, cumulative cell based production, and mounting demand of cell based therapies.

Rising growth in the number of regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines and increasing funding for cell-based research will also influenced the market positively. Furthermore, growing application of single-use technologies and rising demand for mAbs are few factor projected to spur the market growth. Though, extensive cost involvement in cell culture research, lack of awareness for diagnosis technologies, and high contamination risks may hinder the market growth. Furthermore, optimization & handling of cell-based protocol in vitro studies will defies the market growth.

The report includes –

Segmentation: On the basis of product, this report displays the revenue, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Consumables

• Instrument

On the basis on the applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Biopharmaceuticals

• Drug Development

• Cancer Research

• Culture Systems

• Gene Therapy

• Toxicity Testing

• Tissue Culture & Engineering

• Vaccine Production

Geographic Segmentation: This report split global market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America, with revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Cell Culture for these regions, from 2015 to 2025 (forecast)

North America: U.S., Rest of North America

Europe: Germany, France, UK, rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa: GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Key players: Overview of market leaders in Cell Culture market by top manufacturers/players, with Cell Culture revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Corning Incorporation, Sigma – Aldrich Co. LLC, Promocell GmbH, GE Healthcare, Eppendorf AG, Becton, Dickinson & Company and VWR International, LLC.