Cement Boards 2018 Global Market Key Players – James Hardie, Etex Group, Cembrit, Mahaphant, Elementia – Analysis and Forecast to 2023
Cement boards are made of mixtures of cement, water and either reinforcing fibres or particles. The resulting mix is formed into sheets or continuous mats, stacked (and/or pressed), dried and trimmed to size.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Cement Boards in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The worldwide market for Cement Boards is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 15400 million US$ in 2023, from 10700 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
James Hardie
Etex Group
Cembrit
Mahaphant
Elementia
Everest Industries
Saint-Gobain
Hume Cemboard Industries
Taisyou
Soben board
SCG Building Materials
Kmew
PENNY PANEL
Nichiha
Lato JSC
FRAMECAD
LTM LLC
TEPE Betopan
HEKIM YAPI
Atermit
GAF
China Conch Venture holdings
HeaderBoard Building Materials
Sanle Group
Guangdong Soben Green
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Fiber Cement Board
Cement Bonded Particle Board
Wood Based Cement Board
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial Buildings
Residential Buildings
Other
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Cement Boards Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Fiber Cement Board
1.2.2 Cement Bonded Particle Board
1.2.3 Wood Based Cement Board
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Commercial Buildings
1.3.2 Residential Buildings
1.3.3 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 James Hardie
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.1.1 James Hardie Description
2.1.1.2 James Hardie Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.1.2 James Hardie Cement Boards Product Introduction
2.1.2.1 Cement Boards Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.1.2.2 Cement Boards Product Information
2.1.3 James Hardie Cement Boards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.3.1 James Hardie Cement Boards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.1.3.2 Global James Hardie Cement Boards Market Share in 2017
2.2 Etex Group
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.1.1 Etex Group Description
2.2.1.2 Etex Group Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.2.2 Etex Group Cement Boards Product Introduction
2.2.2.1 Cement Boards Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.2.2.2 Cement Boards Product Information
2.2.3 Etex Group Cement Boards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.3.1 Etex Group Cement Boards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2.3.2 Global Etex Group Cement Boards Market Share in 2017
2.3 Cembrit
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.1.1 Cembrit Description
2.3.1.2 Cembrit Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.3.2 Cembrit Cement Boards Product Introduction
2.3.2.1 Cement Boards Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.3.2.2 Cement Boards Product Information
2.3.3 Cembrit Cement Boards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.3.1 Cembrit Cement Boards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3.3.2 Global Cembrit Cement Boards Market Share in 2017
2.4 Mahaphant
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.1.1 Mahaphant Description
2.4.1.2 Mahaphant Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.4.2 Mahaphant Cement Boards Product Introduction
2.4.2.1 Cement Boards Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.4.2.2 Cement Boards Product Information
2.4.3 Mahaphant Cement Boards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.3.1 Mahaphant Cement Boards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4.3.2 Global Mahaphant Cement Boards Market Share in 2017
2.5 Elementia
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.1.1 Elementia Description
2.5.1.2 Elementia Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview
2.5.2 Elementia Cement Boards Product Introduction
2.5.2.1 Cement Boards Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors
2.5.2.2 Cement Boards Product Information
2.5.3 Elementia Cement Boards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.3.1 Elementia Cement Boards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5.3.2 Global Elementia Cement Boards Market Share in 2017
Continued…….
