Cloud Computing Services Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Cloud Computing Services Market

Description

This report focuses on the global Cloud Computing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Computing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

Cloud Computing is the practice of sharing a network of remote servers which are hosted on the Internet to store, process, and manage data rather than on a local server or a personal computer. It specifically refers to a common storage space through which all the devices in the network can access data simultaneously. The use of Cloud computing technology not only gives cost benefits but also makes applications accessible to all devices in the network at any time and from any location.

The major services provided by cloud computing technology are Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). IaaS is most basic cloud computing model which provides physical or virtual machines and other resources. PaaS cloud providers deliver a computing platform such as operating system. Finally, SaaS cloud provides access to application software and databases.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft

IBM

Aliyun

Google Cloud Platform

Salesforce

Rackspace

SAP

Oracle

Vmware

DELL

EMC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Everything as a Service (XaaS)

Market segment by Application, split into

Cloud IoT Services

Carrier Cloud Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

