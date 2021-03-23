Dry Cleaning Solvents Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2017 – 2027

A dry cleaning solvent is a flammable, highly toxic chemical used by dry cleaners to remove stains, such as stains of soil, oil, dirt, and many others. Dry cleaning solvent is in the liquid form and does not contain water hence, called dry cleaning solvent. Dry cleaning is a process that uses chemicals or solvents to clean the textile fabrics and other materials. Silicone-based dry cleaning solvents are the preferred type owing to the chemical properties exhibited, such as it allows maximum penetration in fibers of fabrics to remove dirt by increasing the surface. Chemical inertness of silicone-based dry cleaning solvents prevents chemical reaction between the fabric and chemical thus, contributing towards the growth of the dry cleaning solvents market. Increasing expenditure towards cleaning of clothes is expected to affect the growth of dry cleaning solvents in a positive way during the forecast period.

Dry Cleaning Solvents Market: Dynamics

Increasing concern towards maintenance of household products and usage in industries to degrease the machines and various tools used are expected to drive the dry cleaning solvent market during the forecast period. Laundries are expected to use maximum amount of percholoroethylene for dry cleaning the clothes owing to its properties such as inflammability and stability to remove fat oil, stains, dyes and spots from fabrics and textiles, which is expected to have a positive impact on the consumption of dry cleaning solvents during the forecast period. Growing number of laundries and dry cleaners in various countries and region is expected to fuel the demand of dry cleaning chemicals during the forecast period.

Increasing investment by manufacturing companies in Research and development towards developing non-stain fabric material, coupled with strict regulations towards the use of percholoroethylene in Europe and North America are factors expected to pose a restraint in the growth of the dry cleaning chemicals industry during the forecast period. Liquid carbon dioxide requires expensive machinery, which is expected to act as an obstacle in the growth of dry cleaning solvents industry as medium and small sized companies are not able to buy this expensive machine thus, hampering the overall growth of the dry cleaning solvents market during the forecast period.

Dry Cleaning Solvents Market: Segmentation

The Dry Cleaning Solvents market can be segmented on the basis of Solvents:

Perchloroethylene

Hydrocarbons

Tricholoroethane

Brominated solvents

Dibutoxymethane

Silicone

Liquid Carbon Dioxide

Others

The Dry Cleaning Solvents market can be segmented on the basis of Application:

Automotive Cleaners

Household Products

Laundry

Industrial

Other

Dry Cleaning Solvents Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a surge in the demand of dry cleaning solvents during the forecast period owing to the growing number of automobiles and awareness among individuals towards maintenance of their vehicle to keep it clean. Furthermore, growing population in emerging countries, such as China and India, which demand more quantity of clothes and chemicals required to keep it clean is expected to further fuel the consumption of dry cleaning solvents in region thereby, making the dry cleaning solvents market to grow.

North America and Europe are expected to grow at significant rates during the forecast period, which can be attributed to the increasing high end income of people in these regions to spend towards cleaning the cars at frequent intervals of time coupled with the sense of maintenance towards the clothes is leading the dry cleaning solvents market in region.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness the steady growth in the dry cleaning solvents market during the forecast period.

Dry Cleaning Solvents Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the dry cleaning solvents market are:

ADCO

Parisar Industries Inc.

Condrou Manufacturing

Caled Industries

Cole & Wilson

Solvay

STREETS

Euroclean

SAFECHEM Europe GmbH

