Essential Fatty Acids Market to Garner Brimming Revenues by 2027

Significant health benefits and rapid adoption as a key ingredient for preparing infant formula, adult dietary and nutritional products is fueling the demand for essential fatty acids such as omega-3 and 6 across the globe. A recent study conducted by Future Market Insights (FMI) has revealed that the global market for essential fatty acids is set to witness an impressive CAGR of 9.5% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2017-2027). During this ten years of the forecast, the dynamics of the market will be shaped by factors such as government policies and regulations, incessantly rising demand and improvement in supply chain management of essential fatty acids.

Future Market Insights’ report titled “Essential Fatty Acids Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2017-2027” currently values the market at over US$ 4072 Mn and anticipates it to reach US$ 10 Bn towards the end of 2027. While favourable government policies will keep encouraging higher productions of essential fatty acids, the demand for such products will also surge upwards on account of their increasing application in processed and convenience food. Considering the growing awareness amongst consumers about the health benefits of essential fatty acids based food products, use of such product in ready-to-eat or packaged food is expected to grow over the years to come.

As per the report, omega-3 fatty acids are the most popular type of essential fatty acids, which is found in abundance in aquatic beings such fish, shellfish, krill as well as in algae and few genetically engineered plant species. Companies that are based in regions such as Latin America, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) have a better access to good quality marine based raw materials, enabling them to produce the best quality essential fatty acids. BASF SE, FMC Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Koninklijke DSM NV, Enzymotec Ltd., Croda International Plc, Omega Protein Corporation, Aker BioMarine AS, Polaris Nutritional Lipids, Cargill, Incorporated are some of the leading market participants profiled in the FMI report.

Key Highlights of the Report Include:

By 2027-end, the global production of omega-3 essential fatty acids is expected to reach a whopping 417,518 metric tons.

Around 97,384 metric tons of essential fatty acids is expected to be used for manufacturing of dietary supplements by the end of 2017.

On the basis of source, marine animals will continue to be a key source of essential fatty acids throughout the assessment period. In 2016, essential fatty acids extracted from marine source accounted for nearly 64.4% value share of the market.

In terms of value, essential fatty acids in the form of oil accounted for over 50% market share in 2016 end, followed by powdered essential fatty acids. In addition, close to 309,702 metric tons of oil-based essential fatty acids is expected produced by end of the forecast period.

Among regions, Western Europe continues to be the global leader in terms of consumption of essential fatty acids. In 2017 and beyond, Western Europe will remain as one of the key destinations for market players. Meanwhile, North America will represent the largest market for essential fatty acid, as the region accounts for a relatively higher share in terms of production.

