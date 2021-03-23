Factory Automation Mechanical Component 2019 Global Market Growth, Opportunities and Analysis, Forecast To 2025

Mechanical Components are an indivisible module in a factory and industrial automation which are fabricated in a particular continuous order to execute a required function.

Mechanical components are the building blocks of factory automation equipment and processes, many of these components are interdependent and form a solution for any process automation in production, assembly lines, warehousing and others

In 2018, the global Factory Automation Mechanical Component market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Factory Automation Mechanical Component status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Factory Automation Mechanical Component development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Emerson

Rockwell

Siemens

GE

Schneider

Yokogawa

Omron

Mitsubishi

Honeywell

3M

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Shafts

Screws

Nuts

Clamps

Sensors

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceutical

Packaging

Food & Beverages

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Factory Automation Mechanical Component status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Factory Automation Mechanical Component development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Shafts

1.4.3 Screws

1.4.4 Nuts

1.4.5 Clamps

1.4.6 Sensors

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Chemical

1.5.4 Oil & Gas

1.5.5 Pharmaceutical

1.5.6 Packaging

1.5.7 Food & Beverages

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market Size

2.2 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Factory Automation Mechanical Component Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Factory Automation Mechanical Component Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Factory Automation Mechanical Component Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Introduction

12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Factory Automation Mechanical Component Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Emerson

12.2.1 Emerson Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Introduction

12.2.4 Emerson Revenue in Factory Automation Mechanical Component Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Emerson Recent Development

12.3 Rockwell

12.3.1 Rockwell Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Introduction

12.3.4 Rockwell Revenue in Factory Automation Mechanical Component Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Rockwell Recent Development

12.4 Siemens

12.4.1 Siemens Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Introduction

12.4.4 Siemens Revenue in Factory Automation Mechanical Component Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.5 GE

12.5.1 GE Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Introduction

12.5.4 GE Revenue in Factory Automation Mechanical Component Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 GE Recent Development

12.6 Schneider

12.6.1 Schneider Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Introduction

12.6.4 Schneider Revenue in Factory Automation Mechanical Component Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Schneider Recent Development

12.7 Yokogawa

12.7.1 Yokogawa Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Factory Automation Mechanical Component Introduction

12.7.4 Yokogawa Revenue in Factory Automation Mechanical Component Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Yokogawa Recent Development

……Continued

