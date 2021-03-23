Fetal And Neonatal Care Equipment Market Worldwide Prospects, Share, Crucial Players, Size & Forecast – 2026

Fetal and neonatal care focuses on aspects of child health and diseases from perinatal period to adolescence stage. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 340,000 maternal deaths, 2.7 Mn stillbirths and 3.1 Mn neonatal deaths occur worldwide each year. As per a recent study the rate of maternal death, stillbirth and early neonatal death have declined in the high as well as few middle-income countries, primarily because of improved obstetric care. There are 17 National Institute of Child Health and Development Neonatal Research Network in U.S. where programs are introduced or experimented in order to enhance the quality and research for better outcomes of patients. In 2013, Children’s Health launched Texas’ first dedicated neonatal telemedicine service which offers physicians availability at other NICU’s hospitals for neonatal cases. Vendors focus on providing highly efficient and low cost equipment in order to cater to the neonatal segment which reduces morbidity and mortality in regions with poor resources and less skilled physicians.

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global market growth for fetal and neonatal care is expected to be driven by increased birth rate, hospital acquired infection among new born and pregnant women. According to the UNICEF, 60% of neonatal deaths and 68% of world perinatal death occur in Asia. Around 70% of the infant deaths occurs during the first month of birth due to negligible care. However, lower birth rate among established countries and presence of too many fragmented players in the market are some factors anticipated to limit growth of global fetal and neonatal care market within the forecast period of 2016-2026.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2518

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is classified on the basis of product type, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is segmented into the following:

Ultrasound Devices

Fetal Doppler

Fetal Magnetic Resonance Imaging System

Fetal Monitors

Fetal Pulse Oximeter

Incubators

Phototherapy Equipment

Neonatal Ventilators

Oxygen Analyzers

Neonatal Monitoring Devices

Others (Apnea, Feeding Tubes, Cardiac Monitors, etc.)

Based on end user, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Pediatric Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Overview

Increase in birth rate among emerging countries, awareness program for fetal and neonatal care by government initiatives is anticipated to generate attractive growth opportunities for the growth of the global fetal and neonatal care equipmentmarket. According to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, many hospitals has developed the research and development sectors to improve the lives of new born. Research involved treatment for new drugs for infection, premature lungs, special testing for hearing problems and others. The hospitals end user segment is expected to hold the highest market share in global market for fetal and neonatal care equipment through 2024.

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market for fetal and neonatal care equipment in terms of value due to good reimbursement policies for diagnostic procedures, availability of experts and well-equipped NICU (Neonatal Intensive-Care Unit) centers. Increasing initiatives among private and government organizations, awareness program for neonatal care and increase in birth rate is expected to boost the market growth in APEJ region. Most of the key providers in the global fetal and neonatal care equipment market manufacture fetal monitors, ultrasound systems, incubators, infant warmers,patient monitoring equipment, and infusion sets.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2518

Fetal and Neonatal Care Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global fetal and neonatal care equipment market include Analogic, Becton Dickinson, Drägerwerk AG & Co, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Welch Allyn, OSI Systems, Masimo, Spacelabs Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, CareFusion, Nonin Medical and others.